[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 17:20
Playing high level sport without spectators
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker - Sport Scientist
Today at 17:46
Ann Napolitano speaks about her new novel, Dear Edward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ann Napolitano - Author
Today at 20:10
News focus: It may be time for SA to get a k-word register for habitual racists, a high court judge says
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
William Bird
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils. 9 March 2020 2:03 PM
We hope and believe we'll find him alive, says family of teen missing at sea There's still no sign of the teenage boy who was swept out to sea while swimming at Table View Beach on Saturday. 9 March 2020 11:23 AM
View all Local
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
View all Politics
Rand crashes to all-time low against Japanese yen, 4-year low against US dollar The South African rand is crumbling against just about every major currency. 9 March 2020 1:14 PM
Petrol price could fall by R2 per litre in April - market commentator Longsuffering consumers will get massive relief next month if oil prices remain at current levels and the rand doesn’t blow out. 9 March 2020 12:31 PM
Public holidays 'season' is upon us, but can you be forced to work? Labour Law Specialist Puke Maserumule explains the dos and don'ts. 9 March 2020 11:41 AM
View all Business
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB. 9 March 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
What do you think of BMW's new logo? BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage. 9 March 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak. 6 March 2020 8:47 AM
View all World
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
World

[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village

9 March 2020 10:36 AM
by
Tags:
Italy
Viral
Red wine
CapeTalk Viral
Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out.

Residents in a small Italian village of Settecani in Modena thought they were experiencing a biblical moment last Wednesday.

Settecani Castelvetro Winery then took to Facebook to explain that due to a fault in the valve of the washing circuit of the production plant's bottling line, Lambrusco Grasparossa came out of some taps in the area.

It said the problem was promptly resolved and no hygienic or health risks occurred and lasted about 3 hours.

"It was only wine, which was already ready for bottling!" they stated.

The Municipality of Castelvetro di Modena also added a Facebook post saying the fault has already been resolved and there are no more problems to the network in question, we reassure that it was a loss of food liquid (wine) that is not harmful to the body and free of both hygiene and health risks.

Listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


9 March 2020 10:36 AM
by
Tags:
Italy
Viral
Red wine
CapeTalk Viral

More from Lifestyle

passenger-flight-air-travel-plane-window-seat-pexels-photo-1458302jpeg

Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight

9 March 2020 4:27 PM

A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pediatrician entertaining patient children doctor medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise

9 March 2020 11:18 AM

If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW showed its new logo on its Concept i4 electric car

What do you think of BMW's new logo?

9 March 2020 10:18 AM

BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 test available to South African public from today (Monday, 9 March)

9 March 2020 10:17 AM

Set your mind at ease. “We will assist you. Come to a Lancet lab. Come have a chat with us,” says virologist Prof Eftyhia Vardas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blood donor.jpg

Blood donation: WC service to reduce deferral period for tattoos, cannabis use

8 March 2020 1:50 PM

Changes to the deferral criteria will be phased in over the next few months says Dr Caroline Hilton from the WC Blood Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zabalaza-theatre-festivaljpg

[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter

7 March 2020 10:36 AM

Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hands-water-washing-hygiene-cleanliness-germs-health-disinfectant-disease-123rf

10 songs to sing out loud during your 20 seconds of hand washing

6 March 2020 4:41 PM

Afternoon Drive producer Nicola Bruns has compiled 10 songs that you might consider singing when washing your hands for 20 seconds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

moffie-filmpng

[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie'

6 March 2020 4:03 PM

'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

corolla-cpng

The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway

6 March 2020 11:47 AM

Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nomzamo-mbathajpeg

International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children

6 March 2020 11:06 AM

While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

pope-francisjpg

Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread

8 March 2020 9:10 AM

On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is traditional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Virus Earth composite

How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space

6 March 2020 8:47 AM

The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

luggage-holiday-travel-suitcase-airport-free-image-pixabay-933487-960-720webp

COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air

4 March 2020 4:29 PM

Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman wearing protective face mask virus health 123rflifestyle 123rf

There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China

4 March 2020 4:14 PM

Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stock-Market-Crash.jpg

How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth

4 March 2020 1:34 PM

'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

china-pollution-droppng

[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown

2 March 2020 10:14 AM

Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yellow Crane Tower Wuhan China 123rflifestyle 123rf

SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics

29 February 2020 12:10 PM

The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yellow Crane Tower Wuhan China 123rflifestyle 123rf

South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free'

28 February 2020 11:58 AM

Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Valentine's Day dog rose 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020

28 February 2020 10:35 AM

These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virus-quarantine-disease-mask-123rf

Coronavirus: 'When EU commissioner says don't panic, what is she talking about!'

27 February 2020 12:54 PM

Deutsche Welle's Isaac Mugabi has the lowdown on how people on the ground are experiencing the spread of the virus in Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA

Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war

Business

Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

#FeesMustFall activist Mcebo Dlamini found guilty of public violence

9 March 2020 4:46 PM

'Suspense is killing us': S.African stranded by China virus lockdown

9 March 2020 4:45 PM

Motshekga warns schools against using own protocols over COVID-19 fears

9 March 2020 3:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA