[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village

Residents in a small Italian village of Settecani in Modena thought they were experiencing a biblical moment last Wednesday.

Settecani Castelvetro Winery then took to Facebook to explain that due to a fault in the valve of the washing circuit of the production plant's bottling line, Lambrusco Grasparossa came out of some taps in the area.

It said the problem was promptly resolved and no hygienic or health risks occurred and lasted about 3 hours.

"It was only wine, which was already ready for bottling!" they stated.

The Municipality of Castelvetro di Modena also added a Facebook post saying the fault has already been resolved and there are no more problems to the network in question, we reassure that it was a loss of food liquid (wine) that is not harmful to the body and free of both hygiene and health risks.

