Public holidays 'season' is upon us, but can you be forced to work?
As South Africans approach public holiday 'season', what are employers' and employees' rights in this regard?
Refilwe Moloto chats to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys Puke Maserumule who says it is pretty straight forward.
If you agreed in your employment contract, or when you were appointed it stated in your appointment letter, that you will work on public holidays, then you are obviously obliged to comply with the terms of your contract.Puke Maserumule, Labour Law Specialist - Maserumule Attorneys
The Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) outlines the rights of employees.
If you agreed contractually, then you can be compelled to work on those days - and workers earning below R205,00 per annum, will be paid double their standard remuneration.
If, however, you haven't agreed to work on a public holiday, then your employer cannot compel you to work.Puke Maserumule, Labour Law Specialist - Maserumule Attorneys
But, the legal provisions in the BCEA exclude employees who earn above that threshold.
If you earn above this amount you need to have an arrangement in place with your employer.
If you are a higher-earning employee, you don't get additional remuneration for working on a public holiday and are required to work when needed.
So, for office-bound workers all earning above the threshold?
There would be a provision in their contracts or company policy that they will on public holidays work as and when required. And that enables employers to say, for this coming long weekend, I need 3 people out of the 10 in the office.Puke Maserumule, Labour Law Specialist - Maserumule Attorneys
Staff might agree on this roster among themselves, taking in to account the skills required, he says.
Maserumule also discusses the legal issues around communicable diseases such as coronavirus.
Listen to the interview below:
