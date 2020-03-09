Age is only a number, says 87-year-old who bagged gold medal at #CTCycleTour2020

It was the 16th time that he participated in the annual cycling race on Sunday.

The Scottish-born man is still fighting fit and enjoys golf, cycling and tennis on a regular basis.

Banner says he's always been active and was involved in athletics at an international level for several years.

He says he began cycling at the age of 67 after a knee replacement that put the breaks on his running life.

There's no excuse for not working on your health, the gold medalist tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.

Age is only a number. Stuart Banner, gold medalist - Cape Town Cycle Tour

I was delighted to win my age group again. Stuart Banner, gold medalist - Cape Town Cycle Tour

When I stopped running, I started coaching. I was very successful. Stuart Banner, gold medalist - Cape Town Cycle Tour

I coached two world-record holders. I coached 35 South African champions. Athletics was my lifeblood. Stuart Banner, gold medalist - Cape Town Cycle Tour

