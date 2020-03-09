Rand crashes to all-time low against Japanese yen, 4-year low against US dollar
The rand fell 3.82% to its lowest level against the US dollar in four years on Monday.
At 1:00 pm it was trading at R15.99 to the US dollar, up from R16.99 (the weakest it’s been since February 2016) earlier in the day.
The rand was down 4.8% against the euro and 3% weaker against the British pound.
Against the Japanese yen, the rand fell by over 6%, hitting an all-time low.
Also, read:
-
Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war
-
Petrol price could fall by R2 per litre in April - market commentator
-
Oil crashes as Saudi Arabia declares all-out price war to punish Russia
More from Business
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight
A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight.Read More
Petrol price could fall by R2 per litre in April - market commentator
Longsuffering consumers will get massive relief next month if oil prices remain at current levels and the rand doesn’t blow out.Read More
Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war
You can buy shares in Sasol for the same price they went for in 2004.Read More
Public holidays 'season' is upon us, but can you be forced to work?
Labour Law Specialist Puke Maserumule explains the dos and don'ts.Read More
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise
If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.Read More
What do you think of BMW's new logo?
BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage.Read More
Oil crashes as Saudi Arabia declares all-out price war to punish Russia
Saudi Arabia is opening the pumps and offering massive discounts amid plummeting demand in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Why this agreement is the key to unlocking the Africa-Europe corridor
The Africa Free Trade Agreement is the biggest step we’ve seen towards integration between African economies and global trade liberalisation across the continent in the last decade.Read More
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait
Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll last week.Read More
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'
"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.Read More