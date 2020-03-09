Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools

The 124-page handbook outlines the rights and responsibilities of teachers and in addition to various scenarios and appropriate responses.

Sace spokesperson Thembinkosi Ndhlovu says the handbook provides do’s and don’ts that teachers should be aware of.

Teachers across the country appear to be confronted by an increasing amount of learner-on-teacher violence in the classroom.

Ndhlovu says teachers have been giving their input on the draft handbook and the situations that affect them the most.

It seems that ill-discipline and poor parental involvement are some of the key issues facing vulnerable educators, he explains.

It's scenarios that we are getting from teachers. Thembinkosi Ndhlovu, Communications Manager - Sace

We are currently running roundtable discussion in order to get teachers to buy-in to this handbook. They are commenting on what scenarios are facing them on a daily basis. Thembinkosi Ndhlovu, Communications Manager - Sace

Most teachers are raising the question of parental support as one of the things that is lacking. Thembinkosi Ndhlovu, Communications Manager - Sace

Teachers are worried about not being respected and working in unsafe environments. Thembinkosi Ndhlovu, Communications Manager - Sace

Access the draft handbook here.

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela: