Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight

Cape Town mom *Caroline says her 18-year-old daughter was sexually harassed and almost assaulted on an overnight flight.

The teen was harassed on the first-leg of her trip to England which marked the start of her much-anticipated gap year overseas.

Now she's been left scarred by the traumatic ordeal and no longer feels safe in public places.

Mother recounts story as told by her daughter

A drunk passenger in his 50s attempted to sexually assault the teenaged girl seated next to him while she was sleeping.

Her mother says the man was initially friendly and polite but became increasingly intoxicated as the flight progressed.

The old man began making inappropriate comments, encroaching on the girl's personal space and interrupting her while she watched a movie.

That's when the teen decided that she would rather sleep in an effort to avoid being bothered any further.

When she woke up, she found the man's one hand on her thigh, and the other trying to enter her pants.

Caroline says when her daughter reported the matter, the flight attendant moved her to another seat - between two other strange men.

The predatory man was left alone and did not face any repercussions.

Furthermore, the flight crew did not escort the girl off the plane or offer her any safety or support upon landing.

As a result, she was forced to encounter the man again in an elevator airport.

When her mom reported the attempted sexual assault to the airline, she says management refused to release the man's details citing procedures and "privacy laws".

She says her daughter's guardians in England have opened a case against the man.

Since sharing about the incident on Facebook, Caroline says many women have come forward recalling similar stories.

She claims that the airline staff clearly does not have any procedure or training to deal with in-flight harassment.

He was leaning over into her space and beginning to male inappropriate comments to her that made her feel very uncomfortable. Caroline

She fell asleep and a few hours later she woke up to find one hand fondling her thigh and the other hand attempting to push itself down into her pants. Caroline

When she woke up she was in such a state of shock. She couldn't believe that this was actually happening. Caroline

She started crying and he said "Don't be so dramatic, nothing happened. She got up and then called an air hostess. Caroline

The air hostess responded by saying 'We'll move you and we'll have words with this man'... They moved her to go sit between two strange men. Caroline

She got moved. Not him. He got to stay where he was. The air hostess didn't even come back to her [with an update]. Caroline

There were no repercussions for him. On top of that, she wasn't escorted off the plane. Caroline

*Caroline is not the woman's real name. Her identity has been withheld to protect her and her daughter.

CapeTalk has reached out to the airline involved for comment.

The airline's identity and response will be shared on Wednesday during Pippa Hudson's weekly ConsumerTalk feature with Wendy Knowler after 2pm.

