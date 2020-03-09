Streaming issues? Report here
Playing high level sport without spectators
Ann Napolitano speaks about her new novel, Dear Edward
News focus: It may be time for SA to get a k-word register for habitual racists, a high court judge says
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro

9 March 2020 2:28 PM
by
Tags:
Tshwane
David Makhura
Lebogang Maile
gauteng cooperative governance
Clement Manyathela
Tshwane under administration
Vuyo Mhaga
Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to know how the decision was made to put Tshwane under administration.

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile confirmed he has received a letter from the DA's lawyers.

Premier David Makhura announced the decision on Thursday.

Maile said they would fight any attempts by the DA to challenge the decision in court.

We actually dare them to go [to court].

Lebogang Maile, MEC - Gauteng Cooperative Governance

By-elections must be held within 90 days if the DA fails in its challenge.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for the Gauteng Premier.

Many things have happened… The city of Tshwane is probably the only council in violation of the law, where there are no ward committees… the appointment of people who are not qualified… corruption…

Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson - Gauteng Premier

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


