Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro
The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to know how the decision was made to put Tshwane under administration.
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile confirmed he has received a letter from the DA's lawyers.
Premier David Makhura announced the decision on Thursday.
Maile said they would fight any attempts by the DA to challenge the decision in court.
We actually dare them to go [to court].Lebogang Maile, MEC - Gauteng Cooperative Governance
By-elections must be held within 90 days if the DA fails in its challenge.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for the Gauteng Premier.
Many things have happened… The city of Tshwane is probably the only council in violation of the law, where there are no ward committees… the appointment of people who are not qualified… corruption…Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson - Gauteng Premier
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Politics
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt
80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November.Read More
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector
Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court.Read More
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'
"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.Read More
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela.Read More
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse.Read More
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration
The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action.Read More
Scopa chair: Govt drops ball on Eskom municipal debt issue
Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says inter-ministerial committee chair Deputy President David Mabuza insists it is not their issue.Read More
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister
Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees.Read More
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh
As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with experts.Read More
Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people.Read More
More from Local
Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools
The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils.Read More
Age is only a number, says 87-year-old who bagged gold medal at #CTCycleTour2020
Meet Stuart Banner, the 87-year-old who received a gold medal at the Cape Town Cycle Tour for completing 109km under five hours.Read More
Cape Town mom needs help raising money for open-heart surgery to save son's life
A Cape Town mother has appealed to the public to help her raise the emergency funds needed for her son to undergo open-heart surgery.Read More
We hope and believe we'll find him alive, says family of teen missing at sea
There's still no sign of the teenage boy who was swept out to sea while swimming at Table View Beach on Saturday.Read More
Pupils to face disciplinary hearing after boy's finger cut off at Gauteng school
The Gauteng Education Department is investigating the circumstances that left a 12-year-old pupil without part of one of his fingers.Read More
Covid-19 test available to South African public from today (Monday, 9 March)
Set your mind at ease. “We will assist you. Come to a Lancet lab. Come have a chat with us,” says virologist Prof Eftyhia Vardas.Read More
You don't qualify for sick leave if you're put into enforced quarantine
A labour advisor provides information on how employers and employees should manage the coronavirus and the workplace.Read More
Blood donation: WC service to reduce deferral period for tattoos, cannabis use
Changes to the deferral criteria will be phased in over the next few months says Dr Caroline Hilton from the WC Blood Service.Read More
Health minister confirms third case of Covid-19 in SA
The third patient is the wife of the KwaZulu-Natal man who was the first to test positive.Read More
'A big thank you to cyclists raising funds for Red Cross Children's Hospital!'
Pauline Solomons (Children's Hospital Trust) says 33 riders are taking part in CT Cycle Tour to raise money for emergency centre.Read More
More from Elections
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane
"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
'Unhappiness with WC administration opportune moment to revive ANC in province'
The ANC's Amos Phago says party to address challenges of racism and factionalism identified in Western Cape branches.Read More
CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'
There was nothing illegal, yet the CR17 leaks is a PR disaster for Cyril Ramaphosa, says communications consultant Chris Vick.Read More
Gigaba, Dlamini and Mokonyane heading to Parliament despite outcry
Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji says these people have support from their constituencies.Read More
Maimane not in Malema and Ramaphosa's league and lacks charisma, say DA members
Callers on the Eusebius McKasier Show share their views on the performance of political parties in the elections.Read More
Impressive results for EFF, IFP and FF Plus
Independent Electoral Commission announces outcomes of the 2019 general elections.Read More
Mixed fortunes for parties as IEC releases results
EFF now the official opposition in five provinces, the FF Plus surprises with 14 seats in the National Assembly.Read More
EFF now the official opposition in three provinces
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the party has always had strong support in Mpumalanga.Read More
Is Mmusi Maimane responsible for DA's poor performance?
City Press journalist S'thembile Cele gives analysis on the performance of the Democratic Alliance at the polls.Read More