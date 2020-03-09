Four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA
It's believed the new cases were part of the group of 10 people who travelled to Italy and returned to South Africa last week.
This brings to seven the number of infected people in the country.
The minister shared the news during a briefing on the coronavirus on Monday.
Watch the inter-ministerial briefing on the virus below:
This is a developing story. More to follow.