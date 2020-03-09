Virus fears cause market mayhem, stock carnage

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha. 9 March 2020 5:17 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils. 9 March 2020 2:03 PM
View all Local
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
View all Politics
Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN. 9 March 2020 8:32 PM
How COVID-19 is undermining world economic growth on a massive scale A bloodbath on financial markets worldwide as a result of virus fears. 9 March 2020 7:55 PM
Stock Pick Monday - Prosus, Bidvest, Absa The three stocks of the week, as chosen by Ashraf Mohamed from Sycamore Fund. 9 March 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB. 9 March 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
What do you think of BMW's new logo? BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage. 9 March 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Virus fears cause market mayhem, stock carnage

9 March 2020 6:41 PM
by
Tags:
JSE
Crash
Investec
markets
Corona
Coronavirus
stopford
Dow Jnes
Oil prices and virus fears caused havoc on Monday. Shock-led markets seem to have become the norm.

The spread of the COVID-19 outbreak is causing global markets to plummet.

Oil prices also plummeted on Monday after Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to the Opec cartel's failure to agree on production cuts.

Trade in US markets were at some point suspended in an attempt to restore calm.

South Africa’s rand tumbled to a four-year low joining a global sell-off in riskier assets as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread globally and oil prices collapsed.

I think they just reflect a market that was trading in a very relaxed complacent way and now had a number of shocks one after the other that hit it. Clearly the big one was the COVID-19. It was initially viewed as a shock to China then it began to spread internationally and now the market must contend with very dramatic developments in the oil market, essentially the breakup of Opec at least for the time being. On top of that the market itself is trading very badly and so people are trying to scramble to change positions.

John Stopford, Head of Multi-Asset Income - Investec Asset Management

Liquidity is poor. So it's a number of things hitting the market together. It is to some extent initially self-feeding I think.

John Stopford - Investec Asset Management

I think it (the market) was somewhat complacent. Investors coming into 2020 could see that essentially the trade war was being de-escalated. The Fed had switched from tightening to easing, so they were supporting markets. Everything was suggesting EU monetary policy, less negative trade environment, positive inventory cycle, growth was going to pick up in 2020. So investors were positioning accordingly. And then you had something that was a bit of a heart attack for China so they essentially closed down their economy for over a month. Now the same shock is dissipating through other economies.

John Stopford - Investec Asset Management

If you look at the media, they're clearly telling everybody every five minutes how many new cases in Italy, in America and so on. So it's front and centre. And having seen what's happening in China people are extrapolating that. And now on top of that a breakup in the OPEC cartel which has seen oil prices collapse. partly because demand was already weak and now supply is being increased. There are a number of pressures that's been going on for a year - one is US production of shale.

John Stopford - Investec Asset Management

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Virus fears cause market mayhem, stock carnage


9 March 2020 6:41 PM
by
Tags:
JSE
Crash
Investec
markets
Corona
Coronavirus
stopford
Dow Jnes

More from Business

160204Jan-HendrikvanderWest.jpg

Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe

9 March 2020 8:32 PM

In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

magnifying-glass-charts-stocks-markets-listed-companies.jpg

How COVID-19 is undermining world economic growth on a massive scale

9 March 2020 7:55 PM

A bloodbath on financial markets worldwide as a result of virus fears.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock-picksjpg

Stock Pick Monday - Prosus, Bidvest, Absa

9 March 2020 7:34 PM

The three stocks of the week, as chosen by Ashraf Mohamed from Sycamore Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hand-sanitiser-hygiene-health-cleanliness-hands-virus-protection-123rf

The rights of employees - how to prepare for Coronavirus in the workplace

9 March 2020 7:12 PM

The coronavirus has massive implications for employers and employees in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

passenger-flight-air-travel-plane-window-seat-pexels-photo-1458302jpeg

Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight

9 March 2020 4:27 PM

A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Rand crashes to all-time low against Japanese yen, 4-year low against US dollar

9 March 2020 1:14 PM

The South African rand is crumbling against just about every major currency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smiley happy emoji emoticon

Petrol price could fall by R2 per litre in April - market commentator

9 March 2020 12:31 PM

Longsuffering consumers will get massive relief next month if oil prices remain at current levels and the rand doesn’t blow out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sasol-bpng

Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war

9 March 2020 11:49 AM

You can buy shares in Sasol for the same price they went for in 2004.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy office workers corporate team-building 123rfbusiness 123rf

Public holidays 'season' is upon us, but can you be forced to work?

9 March 2020 11:41 AM

Labour Law Specialist Puke Maserumule explains the dos and don'ts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pediatrician entertaining patient children doctor medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise

9 March 2020 11:18 AM

If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA

Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war

Business

Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tshwane council meet to have no bearing on move to dissolve it - Gauteng Cogta

9 March 2020 7:47 PM

Royal farewell: Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

9 March 2020 6:56 PM

Grayston Prep to resume classes on Wednesday after suspected COVID-19 case

9 March 2020 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA