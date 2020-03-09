The rights of employees - how to prepare for Coronavirus in the workplace
At what point do employers tell employees; please don't come in?
And what if employees do not feel safe to go to work - what are their rights in terms of sick leave and getting paid?
Work places have to prepare for some emergency procedure, in the time of Corona.
Employers really need to be proactive to this instead of reactive. As soon as possible they should establish some committee or action team that looks to to assess this on a daily basis; effectively communicate in what is fast becoming a panic situation. It may be so that the employer decides to send employees home, on the basis of sick leave or some form of paid leave. Or an employee says I fear for my health and the consequence of either my transportation to work or I may have been exposed to people who have recently traveled.Brett Abraham - Webber Wentzel
The legal position is, on the basis that an employee tenders their services, the employer should pay.Brett Abraham - Webber Wentzel
If the employee says I'm not prepared to tender to my services as a result of COVID-19, the employer can then say you have not tendered your services and on that basis I'm not going to pay you. The employer has the right to say I'm not going to pay you...or find some other middle-ground for you. But - we are under obligation to create an environment that is safe and healthy.
Listen to the full interview about your rights in the workplace, below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : The rights of employees - how to prepare for Coronavirus in the workplace
More from Business
Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe
In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.Read More
How COVID-19 is undermining world economic growth on a massive scale
A bloodbath on financial markets worldwide as a result of virus fears.Read More
Stock Pick Monday - Prosus, Bidvest, Absa
The three stocks of the week, as chosen by Ashraf Mohamed from Sycamore Fund.Read More
Virus fears cause market mayhem, stock carnage
Oil prices and virus fears caused havoc on Monday. Shock-led markets seem to have become the norm.Read More
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight
A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight.Read More
Rand crashes to all-time low against Japanese yen, 4-year low against US dollar
The South African rand is crumbling against just about every major currency.Read More
Petrol price could fall by R2 per litre in April - market commentator
Longsuffering consumers will get massive relief next month if oil prices remain at current levels and the rand doesn’t blow out.Read More
Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war
You can buy shares in Sasol for the same price they went for in 2004.Read More
Public holidays 'season' is upon us, but can you be forced to work?
Labour Law Specialist Puke Maserumule explains the dos and don'ts.Read More
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise
If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.Read More