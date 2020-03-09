Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha. 9 March 2020 5:17 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils. 9 March 2020 2:03 PM
View all Local
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
View all Politics
Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN. 9 March 2020 8:32 PM
How COVID-19 is undermining world economic growth on a massive scale A bloodbath on financial markets worldwide as a result of virus fears. 9 March 2020 7:55 PM
Stock Pick Monday - Prosus, Bidvest, Absa The three stocks of the week, as chosen by Ashraf Mohamed from Sycamore Fund. 9 March 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB. 9 March 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
What do you think of BMW's new logo? BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage. 9 March 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe

9 March 2020 8:32 PM
by
Tags:
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
michelin
JAN
make moey monday
s chef
In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.

South African-born Michelin-starred chef, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, has a lot on his plate these days.

In 2016, he became the first SA chef in history to receive a Michelin star for his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.

The concept started and we opened the doors officially in 2013. Before that I was working on the yachts as a personal chef. It was before that that I worked for a French food magazine. I loved the industry and had this dream of opening a restaurant.

Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, Michelin chef

When I opened JAN, the first thing I did, probably did not think it through, was to put my name on the front door, which puts quite a lot of tension on the whole concept. It gives it personality but...it was supposed to be a little bistro, relaxed, South African eatery. And, as we do, you know we push ourselves. The next thing we needed better glassware, better tableware. I discovered the vintage market, which was around the corner; it's all very cheap there.

Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, Michelin chef

So I just shaped it eventually, in about two years, into a fine-dining restaurant. The food became a little bit more conceptual and South-African-linked. And we just received a call one Friday evening...

Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, Michelin chef
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen in Cape Town. Image: Instagram

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe


9 March 2020 8:32 PM
by
Tags:
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
michelin
JAN
make moey monday
s chef

More from Make Money Mondays

947 Breakfast Club - Tsogo Sun Sunbreaks Summer Getaway - John Smit

Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball

24 February 2020 8:29 PM

Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130408jackparow.jpg

Jack Parow talks money, honey

17 February 2020 8:43 PM

Jack Parow tells The Money Show how he runs his finances cooler than you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-6jpg

SuzelleDIY on how to DIY money matters

27 January 2020 8:39 PM

She loves ''braaing, dinner parties and DIY...and to go out for a koffie with my best friend Marianne''.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1530282457-34-mm-b-2017png

TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money

20 January 2020 8:22 PM

Macfarlane Moleli tells The Money Show how he structures his life and sets goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor. Twitter

Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan

13 January 2020 8:31 PM

Motshidisi Mohono is one of the leading women sports reporters in South Africa. The Money Show asked her how she makes sure she’s top of her game with her money matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image- Twitter

How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets

6 January 2020 8:11 PM

It's time for Make Money Mondays. Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares some stories of how she makes and spends her money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thapelo Mokoena Quinn

Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree

27 November 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness

19 November 2019 1:47 PM

The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140815jean.jpg

'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'

5 November 2019 12:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sandile Zungu

'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'

22 October 2019 12:57 PM

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA

Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war

Business

Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tshwane council meet to have no bearing on move to dissolve it - Gauteng Cogta

9 March 2020 7:47 PM

Royal farewell: Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

9 March 2020 6:56 PM

Grayston Prep to resume classes on Wednesday after suspected COVID-19 case

9 March 2020 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA