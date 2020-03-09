Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha. 9 March 2020 5:17 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils. 9 March 2020 2:03 PM
View all Local
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
View all Politics
Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN. 9 March 2020 8:32 PM
How COVID-19 is undermining world economic growth on a massive scale A bloodbath on financial markets worldwide as a result of virus fears. 9 March 2020 7:55 PM
Stock Pick Monday - Prosus, Bidvest, Absa The three stocks of the week, as chosen by Ashraf Mohamed from Sycamore Fund. 9 March 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB. 9 March 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
What do you think of BMW's new logo? BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage. 9 March 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting

9 March 2020 5:17 PM
by
Tags:
Khayelitsha shooting
tavern shooting
man arrested
seven killed
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha.

Five people died when gunmen opened fire on patrons at a tavern in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A sixth victim died in hospital and the body of a seventh victim was found by police lying outside a shack close to the tavern on Sunday night.

Seven other people, including a six-year-old girl, were wounded, reports EWN.

It's believed the shooting is connected to the ongoing gang rivalry over protection fees extorted from Somalian spaza-shop owners.

Khayelitsha CPF cluster chairperson Francina Lukas says it appears to have been a rival group that opened fire on another group.

From community intel, it's apparent that there are different groupings or gangs which are fighting each other in the Khayelitsha area.

Francina Lukas, Chair - Khayelitsha CPF cluster

We think it's a rival group that shot at another group.

Francina Lukas, Chair - Khayelitsha CPF cluster

Apparently it's about the protection fees that are being demanded from Somalian shopkeepers by different gangs, and they are trying to eliminate one another.

Francina Lukas, Chair - Khayelitsha CPF cluster

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


9 March 2020 5:17 PM
by
Tags:
Khayelitsha shooting
tavern shooting
man arrested
seven killed

More from Local

Pretoria Tshwane

Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro

9 March 2020 2:28 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150515SpesBona1.jpg

Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools

9 March 2020 2:03 PM

The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stuart-cyle-tour-gold-medalistjpg

Age is only a number, says 87-year-old who bagged gold medal at #CTCycleTour2020

9 March 2020 1:14 PM

Meet Stuart Banner, the 87-year-old who received a gold medal at the Cape Town Cycle Tour for completing 109km under five hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brendan-open-heart-surgerypng

Cape Town mom needs help raising money for open-heart surgery to save son's life

9 March 2020 12:24 PM

A Cape Town mother has appealed to the public to help her raise the emergency funds needed for her son to undergo open-heart surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nsrijpg

We hope and believe we'll find him alive, says family of teen missing at sea

9 March 2020 11:23 AM

There's still no sign of the teenage boy who was swept out to sea while swimming at Table View Beach on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-hallway-pexels-photojpeg

Pupils to face disciplinary hearing after boy's finger cut off at Gauteng school

9 March 2020 10:23 AM

The Gauteng Education Department is investigating the circumstances that left a 12-year-old pupil without part of one of his fingers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 test available to South African public from today (Monday, 9 March)

9 March 2020 10:17 AM

Set your mind at ease. “We will assist you. Come to a Lancet lab. Come have a chat with us,” says virologist Prof Eftyhia Vardas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman with sore throat coronavirus covid19 123rflifestyle 123rf

You don't qualify for sick leave if you're put into enforced quarantine

9 March 2020 9:01 AM

A labour advisor provides information on how employers and employees should manage the coronavirus and the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blood donor.jpg

Blood donation: WC service to reduce deferral period for tattoos, cannabis use

8 March 2020 1:50 PM

Changes to the deferral criteria will be phased in over the next few months says Dr Caroline Hilton from the WC Blood Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200305-zweli-mkhize-edjpg

Health minister confirms third case of Covid-19 in SA

8 March 2020 11:05 AM

The third patient is the wife of the KwaZulu-Natal man who was the first to test positive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA

Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war

Business

Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tshwane council meet to have no bearing on move to dissolve it - Gauteng Cogta

9 March 2020 7:47 PM

Royal farewell: Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

9 March 2020 6:56 PM

Grayston Prep to resume classes on Wednesday after suspected COVID-19 case

9 March 2020 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA