Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting
Five people died when gunmen opened fire on patrons at a tavern in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A sixth victim died in hospital and the body of a seventh victim was found by police lying outside a shack close to the tavern on Sunday night.
Seven other people, including a six-year-old girl, were wounded, reports EWN.
It's believed the shooting is connected to the ongoing gang rivalry over protection fees extorted from Somalian spaza-shop owners.
Khayelitsha CPF cluster chairperson Francina Lukas says it appears to have been a rival group that opened fire on another group.
From community intel, it's apparent that there are different groupings or gangs which are fighting each other in the Khayelitsha area.Francina Lukas, Chair - Khayelitsha CPF cluster
We think it's a rival group that shot at another group.Francina Lukas, Chair - Khayelitsha CPF cluster
Apparently it's about the protection fees that are being demanded from Somalian shopkeepers by different gangs, and they are trying to eliminate one another.Francina Lukas, Chair - Khayelitsha CPF cluster
