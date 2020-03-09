[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about'
Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe with 336 deaths confirmed deaths as of Monday, the highest number of fatalities after China.
Despite assumptions, activity in Italy has not ground to a halt.
Pierre tells CapeTalk host John Maytham that the lockdown is not as apocalyptic as it sounds.
While some businesses and schools have closed, he says people are still commuting and going to the grocery store or restaurants.
It sounds like a science fiction situation...It's nothing to go crazy about.Pierre in Lake Como, Italy
They don't want you to go out of the area.Pierre in Lake Como, Italy
Public transport works, people can drive their cars and go to the shops.Pierre in Lake Como, Italy
Nothing is stopping [us] from going to a restaurant or coffee to have lunch, they are just asking people to be responsible.Pierre in Lake Como, Italy
Listen to him describe the situation to John Maytham:
More from World
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village
Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out.Read More
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread
On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is traditional.Read More
How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space
The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak.Read More
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air
Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.Read More
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China
Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown.Read More
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth
'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA..Read More
[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown
Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2).Read More
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics
The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak.Read More
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free'
Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More