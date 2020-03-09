[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about'

Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe with 336 deaths confirmed deaths as of Monday, the highest number of fatalities after China.

Despite assumptions, activity in Italy has not ground to a halt.

Pierre tells CapeTalk host John Maytham that the lockdown is not as apocalyptic as it sounds.

While some businesses and schools have closed, he says people are still commuting and going to the grocery store or restaurants.

It sounds like a science fiction situation...It's nothing to go crazy about. Pierre in Lake Como, Italy

They don't want you to go out of the area. Pierre in Lake Como, Italy

Public transport works, people can drive their cars and go to the shops. Pierre in Lake Como, Italy

Nothing is stopping [us] from going to a restaurant or coffee to have lunch, they are just asking people to be responsible. Pierre in Lake Como, Italy

