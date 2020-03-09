How COVID-19 is undermining world economic growth on a massive scale
Last week we learned that we are in recession.
Is the world following suit?
Kevin Lings, economist at STANLIB, is on the line to The Money Show.
Market movements today and I guess in the last two weeks are pricing for a recession.Kevin Lings, chief economist - STANLIB
The equity markets, particularly the US bond market, I guess is assuming that COVID-19 is spreading more broadly across the world and that it ultimately leads to weaker growth and a potential recession.Kevin Lings, chief economist - STANLIB
So we've had significant supply shocks already evident in the world economy. That's mostly because of the closure of many factories in China in January and February. What it does is it really starves the world of critical goods, parts - not just iPhones. China is a massive producer of a wide range of goods that supply the rest fo the world.Kevin Lings, chief economist - STANLIB
Listen to the interview below.
