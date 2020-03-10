South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:33
Science & Tech feature: Transfercar
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gavin Riley - Transfercar Cape Town Representative
Today at 13:51
Science & Tech feature: Carnivorous Plant
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jacques van de Merwe - BioNet Coordinator for Biodiversity Management Branch for City of CT
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Queen Bee Syndrome
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Aradhana Ramnund-Mansingh
Today at 14:50
Interview - Jewish Literary Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joanne Jowell - Festival Co-ordinator
Today at 15:10
Multi-stakeholder meeting to discuss the impasse with refugees in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
Ramaphosa's CR17 donation judgement: What does the judgement mean for the PP's hold on office?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Franny Rabkin - Legal Reporter at Business Day
Today at 15:50
Informal settlements can benefit from Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Antonio Cicione - a postdoctoral research associate in the Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) at SU
Today at 16:10
Mkhwebane vs Ramaphosa: High Court sets aside Mkhwebane's CR17 donation report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
No Items to show
Latest Local
[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality. 10 March 2020 1:03 PM
Is a register for habitual racists what SA needs? William Bird weighs in Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a national register for habitual racists will not tackle the roots of racism in... 10 March 2020 10:27 AM
[VIDEO] Taxi commuter scolds passenger for not covering mouth when sneezing A taxi passenger posted this video 'somewhere in Soweto' highlighting sneezing etiquette and it's been watched over 300,000 times. 10 March 2020 10:12 AM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Eskom COO defends De Ruyter over claims that he 'handpicked' certain contractors Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer denies claims that CEO Andre de Ruyter chose and favoured specific service providers for the power utilit... 10 March 2020 12:32 PM
Vodacom agrees to cut data prices by 30% and provide free basic internet "We decided to, instead of fighting with the Commission, to engage constructively to bring down costs," says CEO Shameel Joosub. 10 March 2020 12:25 PM
Forward bookings to Cape Town drop by 10% amid covid-19 panic Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says there's been a 10% decrease in forward bookings made to the Mother City between now and Ma... 10 March 2020 11:51 AM
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight... 9 March 2020 4:27 PM
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise If it's a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB. 9 March 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday's 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey

10 March 2020 7:18 AM
by
My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year.

MyBroadband.co.za has released results of a survey completed by 1,867 tech-savvy South Africans.

The survey reveals that 80% of respondents have a Netflix subscription. Of those, 70% do not subscribe to a DStv package, while 30% do.

50% claim to have cancelled their DStv account after subscribing to Netflix.

Senior journalist at MyBroadband.co.za chats to Africa Melane about the trend in the home entertainment market.

As people's disposable income comes under pressure due to recession and other economic factors, they're making the hard choice and saying, I can't afford R800 to R900 a month.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

He says families are then choosing something that caters to the entire family's tastes, but at a fraction of the cost.

But streaming services such as Netflix do not have premium live sport.

They are saying if I want to catch a game I will have to go to friends or to the pub to watch it.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

He says for those who do not need a high level of sports coverage, they might feel they get better entertainment value from a more affordable streaming service.

Is this trend pervasive through South Africa?

Vermeulen acknowledges the survey sample is biased towards people who are tech-savvy but suggests where the internet is available, especially at home, this trend is growing.

I would say anywhere that there is connectivity in South Africa - has internet access - there is going to be an incentive to get Netflix and other streaming services as alternatives to DStv.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

He cites recent FNB data showing that the amount of money South Africans are spending on Netflix has doubled since last year.

Listen to the interview below:


More from Local

emfuleni-municipal-cars-seized-Twitter-video-screengrab-Sikonathi-Mantshantsha

[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt

10 March 2020 1:03 PM

Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality.

South Africa law justice courts state capture 123rfjustice 123rflaw 123rf

Is a register for habitual racists what SA needs? William Bird weighs in

10 March 2020 10:27 AM

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a national register for habitual racists will not tackle the roots of racism in SA.

woman-scold-passenger-for-sneezing-in-taxipng

[VIDEO] Taxi commuter scolds passenger for not covering mouth when sneezing

10 March 2020 10:12 AM

A taxi passenger posted this video 'somewhere in Soweto' highlighting sneezing etiquette and it's been watched over 300,000 times.

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

SA Health Department: 128 contacts isolated and tested for coronavirus

10 March 2020 8:51 AM

Acting Health DG Dr Anban Pillay test results of the remaining 2 people in the group who returned from Italy expected on Tuesday.

190607 EMS Ambulance crime scene murder Generic 015

Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting

9 March 2020 5:17 PM

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha.

Pretoria Tshwane

Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro

9 March 2020 2:28 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

150515SpesBona1.jpg

Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools

9 March 2020 2:03 PM

The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils.

stuart-cyle-tour-gold-medalistjpg

Age is only a number, says 87-year-old who bagged gold medal at #CTCycleTour2020

9 March 2020 1:14 PM

Meet Stuart Banner, the 87-year-old who received a gold medal at the Cape Town Cycle Tour for completing 109km under five hours.

brendan-open-heart-surgerypng

Cape Town mom needs help raising money for open-heart surgery to save son's life

9 March 2020 12:24 PM

A Cape Town mother has appealed to the public to help her raise the emergency funds needed for her son to undergo open-heart surgery.

nsrijpg

We hope and believe we'll find him alive, says family of teen missing at sea

9 March 2020 11:23 AM

There's still no sign of the teenage boy who was swept out to sea while swimming at Table View Beach on Saturday.

More from Lifestyle

Couple in bed reading on their smartphones

'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did'

10 March 2020 11:15 AM

They're too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions.

passenger-flight-air-travel-plane-window-seat-pexels-photo-1458302jpeg

Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight

9 March 2020 4:27 PM

A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight.

Pediatrician entertaining patient children doctor medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise

9 March 2020 11:18 AM

If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.

wine-from-taps-in-italian-villagepng

[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village

9 March 2020 10:36 AM

Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out.

BMW showed its new logo on its Concept i4 electric car

What do you think of BMW's new logo?

9 March 2020 10:18 AM

BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage.

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 test available to South African public from today (Monday, 9 March)

9 March 2020 10:17 AM

Set your mind at ease. “We will assist you. Come to a Lancet lab. Come have a chat with us,” says virologist Prof Eftyhia Vardas.

blood donor.jpg

Blood donation: WC service to reduce deferral period for tattoos, cannabis use

8 March 2020 1:50 PM

Changes to the deferral criteria will be phased in over the next few months says Dr Caroline Hilton from the WC Blood Service.

zabalaza-theatre-festivaljpg

[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter

7 March 2020 10:36 AM

Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape.

hands-water-washing-hygiene-cleanliness-germs-health-disinfectant-disease-123rf

10 songs to sing out loud during your 20 seconds of hand washing

6 March 2020 4:41 PM

Afternoon Drive producer Nicola Bruns has compiled 10 songs that you might consider singing when washing your hands for 20 seconds.

moffie-filmpng

[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie'

6 March 2020 4:03 PM

'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020.

More from Entertainment

zabalaza-theatre-festivaljpg

[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter

7 March 2020 10:36 AM

Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape.

moffie-filmpng

[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie'

6 March 2020 4:03 PM

'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020.

nomzamo-mbathajpeg

International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children

6 March 2020 11:06 AM

While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work.

knuckle-cityjpg

Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City'

1 March 2020 3:04 PM

The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role.

150505Pearl1.jpg

CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies

28 February 2020 3:37 PM

Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week.

richard-turnerpng

[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic

26 February 2020 1:11 PM

Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practice.

screengrab-ok-express-video-facebookpng

[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop

24 February 2020 10:17 AM

OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already.

mathew-vass-brain-of-capetalk-2020png

702's Owen narrowly beats CapeTalk's Matthew, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains

24 February 2020 8:35 AM

The contest went down to the wire ending not only in sudden death but a final tie-breaker.

dame-kiri-te-kanawa-residencyjpg

[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!'

23 February 2020 12:58 PM

"There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa". The celebrated soprano talks to Africa Melane ahead of her upcoming visit.

jarrad-ricketts-performs-at-moonstruck-musician

I've always aspired to showmanship - Jarrad Ricketts talks musical inspiration

21 February 2020 3:02 PM

After stealing the show at this year's Moonstruck beach festival, singer Jarrad Ricketts tells Lester Kiwiet about his career.

