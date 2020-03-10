SA Health Department: 128 contacts isolated and tested for coronavirus
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that South Africa now has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa.
We are joined this morning by the acting director-general at the National Department of Health, Dr Anban Pillay to get the latest coming out of the high-powered team, set up to deal with the virus.
7 out of the 9 South Africans who travelled to Italy have tested positive for coronavirus. Results of the remaining 2 are still outstanding.
We probably will get the result today. I just need to confirm with the lab. The lab usually comes back to us when the result is positive and with a negative they don't.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
He confirms all 9 people have been isolated together with close family and contacts.
The department has been searching for what is now risen to 128 people who came into contact with the group.
There may well be more. Where we have identified these 128 contacts, they have been isolated, samples have been taken from them and we will find out if any are positive.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
Isolation means that you are well and that you stay at home, and that you remain at home without any contact with other persons... where you have been in contact with your family they should also remain at home in isolation until we confirm if you are positive or negative.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
He says they will continue to be monitored.
The important goal at this stage is to avoid community spread.
Thus far we only have imported cases, we don't have community transmission. And the reason we don't is that we are isolating everyone.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
Identifying and isolating quickly will minimise or reduce local transmission.
Despite Monday's precaution by a Sandton school, Pillay confirms no school teachers currently have tested positive for coronavirus.
Is everything possible being done?
We are following best practices and learnings from different environments globally and the global approach is to contain the virus. There is obviously n treatment...but reducing the spread is the strategy.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
The disease is very contagious...but has very low mortality.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
What is the capacity for testing?
The private laboratories did not have the capacity to test for it. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) was the only lab doing it with the capacity and skills. They were training the private labs to so because we would need to ramp up the number of tests done.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
So, the private labs are doing the initial tets, and the tests then come to the NICD for validation - they repeat the test and check the methodology used by the private lab is accurate before we confirm it is positive or negative.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
The private labs are charging for the test, but the state is doing it free.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
Testing is focused on those who have a definite risk and not "the worried well".
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt
Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality.Read More
Is a register for habitual racists what SA needs? William Bird weighs in
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a national register for habitual racists will not tackle the roots of racism in SA.Read More
[VIDEO] Taxi commuter scolds passenger for not covering mouth when sneezing
A taxi passenger posted this video 'somewhere in Soweto' highlighting sneezing etiquette and it's been watched over 300,000 times.Read More
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey
My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year.Read More
Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha.Read More
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro
Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More
Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools
The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils.Read More
Age is only a number, says 87-year-old who bagged gold medal at #CTCycleTour2020
Meet Stuart Banner, the 87-year-old who received a gold medal at the Cape Town Cycle Tour for completing 109km under five hours.Read More
Cape Town mom needs help raising money for open-heart surgery to save son's life
A Cape Town mother has appealed to the public to help her raise the emergency funds needed for her son to undergo open-heart surgery.Read More
We hope and believe we'll find him alive, says family of teen missing at sea
There's still no sign of the teenage boy who was swept out to sea while swimming at Table View Beach on Saturday.Read More