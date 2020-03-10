Streaming issues? Report here
Performance of the JSE Top 40 (year-to-date) after Monday’s market violence

10 March 2020 9:26 AM
by
Tags:
SASOL
JSE
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
JSE Top 40
market crash
Not a single share in the JSE Top 40 was spared the carnage on Monday.

Every single share on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top 40 index got hammered on Monday.

The word “bloodbath”, usually overused, is apt.

Banks got smashed, even market darling Capitec Bank is down almost 9% for the year, despite it suffering the least damage of the lot.

Property stocks are got crushed and Sasol was all but annihilated.

Here is the performance of the JSE’s Top 40 shares for the year to 9 March 2020:

  • Naspers (5.66%)

  • BHP Group (-30.21%)

  • Richemont (-9.05%)

  • Anglo American (-22.75%)

  • Standard Bank (-11.08%)

  • FirstRand (-20.95%)

  • Prosus (0.48%)

  • British American Tobacco (3.49%)

  • Mondi Plc (-5.34%)

  • MTN Group (-22.36%)

  • AngloGold Ashanti (5.32%)

  • Sanlam (-21.91%)

  • Sasol (-71.91%)

  • Impala Platinum (-16.37%)

  • Sibanye Stillwater (-6.20%)

  • Bidcorp (-15.89%)

  • Absa Group (-20.03%)

  • Remgro (-21.30%)

  • Goldfields (15.51%)

  • Anglo American Platinum (-30.59%)

  • Old Mutual (-24.20%)

  • Nedbank (-29.20%)

  • Capitec Bank (-8.52%)

  • Vocadom Group (-7.24%)

  • Bidvest Group (-11.64%)

  • Clicks Group (-1.53%)

  • RMB Holdings (-19.49%)

  • Growthpoint (-21.37%)

  • Investec Plc ( -16.54%)

  • Shoprite (-7.43%)

  • Multichoice Group (-16.06%)

  • Nepi Rockcastle (-5.46%)

  • Mr Price Group (-22.03%)

  • Aspen (-12.92%0

  • Woolworths (-27.78%)

  • Discovery (-22.12%)

  • Redefine (-30.68%)

  • Spar (-14.05%)

  • The Foschini Group (-16.72%)

  • Tiger Brands (-23.12%)

Also, read:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


