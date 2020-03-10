[VIDEO] Taxi commuter scolds passenger for not covering mouth when sneezing

Coughing and sneezing etiquette in a time of coronavirus?

Twitter user Mary Jane posted a video of a taxi ride 'somewhere in Soweto' where one passenger scolds another for sneezing and coughing without covering their mouth and nose.

Cover your mouth and use a tissue, she tells her fellow passenger and covers her own face with her scarf.

South Africans have reacted with humour and the video has been watched over 300,000 times but it does raise the issue of how to minimise the spread of viruses in general.

Watch the video below:

Somewhere in a taxi to Soweto🤣🤣 Sembi💀 pic.twitter.com/BpSGMVblo2 — Mary Jane🌸 (@_Aqua_montez) March 8, 2020

