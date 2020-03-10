'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did'
Millennials – people between the ages 22 and 37 – are having considerably less sex than their parents and grandparents use to have in their youth, suggests international research on the topic.
A study by In Real Life (IRL) Research and Insight at Havas has revealed a similar trend in South Africa amongst Millennials when it comes to sex.
IRL speculates about possible causes for the decline in sexual frequency amongst young adults:
-
Stress and anxiety
-
Concerns about safety
-
Millennials drink less than previous generations
“What we are seeing here is younger people being more cautious in their sexual decisions,” says John Davenport, Creative Officer at Havas. “I think this is a generation that has grown up in a landscape where the potential downside of sex is more widely known, and they are making choices accordingly.”
Abongile Nzelenzele asked Davenport to tell him more about his research into why sex among young adults is on the decline.
The data showed that 75% of Millennials are having sex less than once per month, which is hugely down on previous generations… it’s remarkable! … We’re’ not saying it’s good or bad, just that it’s interesting. Generally, people in that age group [used to] have a lot of sex… now, it’s down 15% on the previous generation…John Davenport, Creative Officer - Havas
People now are suffering from anxiety to a degree than previous generations simply weren’t, and it's seemingly translating into a marked drop in sexual activity.John Davenport, Creative Officer - Havas
People in that age group are drinking a lot less and therefore making smarter decisions. The drop in alcohol consumption is leading to a drop in the frequency of casual sex.John Davenport, Creative Officer - Havas
The world Millennials are living in is different. Their concerns about employment and safety are far greater than was previously the case. They’re an anxious generation. They live in a more uncertain time than previous generations.John Davenport, Creative Officer - Havas
Unemployment is a fear for every generation. But for this generation, it’s the fear of never being employed… This generation is facing a situation where some of them are never going to have a job at all… one of the many ways in which this generation is a profoundly stressed one…John Davenport, Creative Officer - Havas
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
