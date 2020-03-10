Eskom COO defends De Ruyter over claims that he 'handpicked' certain contractors

De Ruyter has come under fire for admitting that he introduced some potential contractors to the utility.

However, Oberholzer claims De Ruyter only made suggestions for possible consideration.

Oberholzer says De Ruyter had identified companies that could potentially do work with the power utility but says he never forced or insisted on their appointment.

The COO is adamant that Eskom follows strict governance processes and the Public Finance Management Act whenever a service provider is appointed.

It's unfair making irresponsible statements like that. It was even asked in Parliament. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

I believe it was uncalled for and unjustified. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Never, ever did he [Andre de Ruyter] put any pressure on us to say 'Appoint one of these companies.' Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

We cannot just take a bid from somebody and say 'Yes, you're appointed!" Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

