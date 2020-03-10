Vodacom agrees to cut data prices by 30% and provide free basic internet

Vodacom will cut its monthly data prices by 30% in April, announced Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele on Tuesday.

Vodacom decided to, instead of fighting with the Commission, to engage constructively… to bring down the cost to communicate… Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom

The company will cut prices across all its monthly bundles.

It will also provide free access to basic internet and cheaper pricing to the poorest communities.

Kieno Kammies played a clip in which Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub discusses the agreement with the Competition Commission.

… a 50% reduction in data prices in the past two years… Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom

The data price cuts and free data that Vodacom will introduce on 1 April 2020… reducing prices by up to 40%... 1GB valid for 30 days will reduce by 34% to R99… Discounts will be provided on all 30-day bundles… Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom

