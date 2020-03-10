Streaming issues? Report here
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court

10 March 2020 1:14 PM
by
Tags:
Parliament
Ramaphosa
Bosasa
Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released findings in a 2019 report that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament in relation to an R500,000 donation to his presidential election campaign by Bosasa.

On Tuesday, Judge Elias Matojane in the Pretoria High Court found there are fundamental difficulties with Mkwhebane’s findings that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament.

Matojane's scathing judgment found her findings to be 'fatally flawed' and the president was correct in his assertion that Mkhwebane 'was confused'.

The Public Protector's finding on the misleading of Parliament is fatally flawed due to a material error of law.

Judge Elias Matojane - Pretoria High Court

The facts did not establish that the president willfully misled Parliament at all.

Judge Elias Matojane - Pretoria High Court

She reached an irrational and unlawful conclusion on the facts.

Judge Elias Matojane - Pretoria High Court

The Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. It follows that the findings that she made on the disclosure issue...be set aside.

Judge Elias Matojane - Pretoria High Court

She showed a complete lack and basic knowledge of the law and its application.

Judge Elias Matojane - Pretoria High Court

Democratic Alliance Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone talks to reacts to the judgment.

One does not want the office of the Public Protector to have scathing judgements like this come out against it.

Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

It is an absolute disgrace and proves the DA's actions against the Public Protector are correct.

Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

Listen to the interviews with EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and DA's Natasha Mazzone below:


