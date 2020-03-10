Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
News focus: Vodacom to reduce data prices by 30% from April: competition commission #DataMustFall
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Busi Mtabane - Communicator at Right To Know Campaign
Today at 20:25
Traditional healers are getting SABS standards – which recommend shunning GMOs, human body parts
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phephsile Maseko - National Co-Ordinator at Traditional Healers Associatio
Today at 21:05
Motoring with Melinda: 2020 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year COTY competition
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Why do fit people have heart attacks? Are heart attack victims younger than before?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Liesl Zuhlke - at Cardiologist at Red Cross Hospital
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Playing high level sport without spectators
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality. 10 March 2020 1:03 PM
View all Local
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
View all Politics
Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses. 10 March 2020 7:58 PM
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits? The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically. 10 March 2020 7:28 PM
FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent. 10 March 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight... 9 March 2020 4:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Local

"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope

10 March 2020 3:29 PM
by
Tags:
diver
Amber Fillary
free diving
world record breaker
under ice dive
SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness.

The Capetonian broke the Guinness World Record for freediving distance under ice wearing only a bikini and a swimming cap in 2 °C waters.

She braved the near-freezing conditions in Norway on 29 February, shattering the previous record by 20m.

But the journey was far from easy.

Fillary was unsuccessful in her first attempt at breaking the record in Finland last year after she got entangled in ropes.

The setback in Finland triggered her depression and addiction, threatening to derail her ambitions.

Despite this, the 47-year-old did not give up.

She says she achieved her remarkable feat in order to inspire people who are battling with their mental health.

Her aim is to help others realise that they can still reach for their dreams no matter what.

Even if you suffer from these things, you can still go for your dreams. It has not been an easy journey.

Amber Fillary, South African freediver

For most of my life since I've been about 16, I have had addictions.

Amber Fillary, South African freediver

Even if you have some mental challenges, you don't have to let it get in the way of what you want to achieve. That's the message I want to send out.

Amber Fillary, South African freediver

I've really struggled. It's been amazing how everything has worked out.

Amber Fillary, South African freediver
Amber Fillary free diving in the ocean. Image: Facebook

Fillary also holds two South African women’s freediving pool records for static breath-hold at 6 minutes as well as distance breath-hold with no fins at 134 metres.

She opens up to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about her diving career, preparation, record-breaking experience and personal journey.

Fillary plans to run a series on motivational talks when she returns to the country and wants to push her limits further in the water.

Listen to her inspiring story on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


10 March 2020 3:29 PM
by
Tags:
diver
Amber Fillary
free diving
world record breaker
under ice dive

More from Lifestyle

Couple in bed reading on their smartphones

'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did'

10 March 2020 11:15 AM

They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family at home watching TV streaming movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey

10 March 2020 7:18 AM

My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

passenger-flight-air-travel-plane-window-seat-pexels-photo-1458302jpeg

Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight

9 March 2020 4:27 PM

A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pediatrician entertaining patient children doctor medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise

9 March 2020 11:18 AM

If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wine-from-taps-in-italian-villagepng

[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village

9 March 2020 10:36 AM

Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW showed its new logo on its Concept i4 electric car

What do you think of BMW's new logo?

9 March 2020 10:18 AM

BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 test available to South African public from today (Monday, 9 March)

9 March 2020 10:17 AM

Set your mind at ease. “We will assist you. Come to a Lancet lab. Come have a chat with us,” says virologist Prof Eftyhia Vardas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blood donor.jpg

Blood donation: WC service to reduce deferral period for tattoos, cannabis use

8 March 2020 1:50 PM

Changes to the deferral criteria will be phased in over the next few months says Dr Caroline Hilton from the WC Blood Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zabalaza-theatre-festivaljpg

[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter

7 March 2020 10:36 AM

Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hands-water-washing-hygiene-cleanliness-germs-health-disinfectant-disease-123rf

10 songs to sing out loud during your 20 seconds of hand washing

6 March 2020 4:41 PM

Afternoon Drive producer Nicola Bruns has compiled 10 songs that you might consider singing when washing your hands for 20 seconds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

180621aaron-motsoaledi00jpg

Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi

10 March 2020 4:44 PM

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

emfuleni-municipal-cars-seized-Twitter-video-screengrab-Sikonathi-Mantshantsha

[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt

10 March 2020 1:03 PM

Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa law justice courts state capture 123rfjustice 123rflaw 123rf

Is a register for habitual racists what SA needs? William Bird weighs in

10 March 2020 10:27 AM

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a national register for habitual racists will not tackle the roots of racism in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-scold-passenger-for-sneezing-in-taxipng

[VIDEO] Taxi commuter scolds passenger for not covering mouth when sneezing

10 March 2020 10:12 AM

A taxi passenger posted this video 'somewhere in Soweto' highlighting sneezing etiquette and it's been watched over 300,000 times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

SA Health Department: 128 contacts isolated and tested for coronavirus

10 March 2020 8:51 AM

Acting Health DG Dr Anban Pillay test results of the remaining 2 people in the group who returned from Italy expected on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family at home watching TV streaming movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey

10 March 2020 7:18 AM

My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190607 EMS Ambulance crime scene murder Generic 015

Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting

9 March 2020 5:17 PM

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pretoria Tshwane

Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro

9 March 2020 2:28 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150515SpesBona1.jpg

Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools

9 March 2020 2:03 PM

The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stuart-cyle-tour-gold-medalistjpg

Age is only a number, says 87-year-old who bagged gold medal at #CTCycleTour2020

9 March 2020 1:14 PM

Meet Stuart Banner, the 87-year-old who received a gold medal at the Cape Town Cycle Tour for completing 109km under five hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Performance of the JSE Top 40 (year-to-date) after Monday’s market violence

Business

Criminals will prey on women and girls if City of Cape Town cut us off – Prasa

Business

EWN Highlights

EFF to head to ConCourt to appeal CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane

10 March 2020 7:49 PM

Eskom wins appeal bid against Nersa over 2018/19 tariff hike

10 March 2020 6:37 PM

Why the ConCourt case for domestic workers is so important

10 March 2020 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA