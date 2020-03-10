Streaming issues? Report here
News focus: Vodacom to reduce data prices by 30% from April: competition commission #DataMustFall
Traditional healers are getting SABS standards – which recommend shunning GMOs, human body parts
Motoring with Melinda: 2020 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year COTY competition
Why do fit people have heart attacks? Are heart attack victims younger than before?
REPLAY: Playing high level sport without spectators
Criminals will prey on women and girls if City of Cape Town cut us off – Prasa

10 March 2020 2:25 PM
by
Tags:
PRASA
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
City of Cape Town
Makhosini Mgitywa
Prasa seemingly only pays when it gets cut. Africa Melane interviews Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa.

I have this surprise every month! I disconnect and then within a few hours, there’s payment!

Alwie Lester, Western Cape General Manager – Eskom
Commuters are standing outside the Cape Town train station on 27 February 2020 after services were suspended due electricity non-payment to Eskom. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.

Last month - after numerous pleas and ‘final’ warnings fell on deaf ears - Eskom took the drastic decision to cut the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) electricity during peak afternoon rush hour, causing chaos in Cape Town.

Within hours, Prasa paid.

Seemingly inspired by the success of this tactic, the City of Cape Town is threatening to do the same.

Also, read:

Prasa owes Cape Town R114 million for electricity.

The City says the rail agency agreed to pay R22 million of its debt on Monday (9 March) but failed to do so.

Prasa, however, says it always intended to pay the R22 million on Sunday (15 March).

The City and Prasa met yesterday to discuss payment, without a favourable outcome.

They will meet again on Thursday.

“Lights being off at our stations would place commuters, especially women and girls, in peril,” warned Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa.

Africa Melane interviewed Mgitywa.

We appreciate that the City is exercising patience… Prasa has serious financial difficulties… informed by years of syphoning money from Prasa through corruption… We’re not unwilling to pay. We’re unable to pay…

Makhosini Mgitywa, spokesperson - Prasa

We would like half of our capital expenditure budget converted into an operational budget so that we can pay creditors such as Eskom and the City of Cape Town…

Makhosini Mgitywa, spokesperson - Prasa

We are hopeful that the City will appreciate the disruption of service that they can impose on us… will put our commuters in a difficult situation… cutting off lights at stations, placing women, girls and children in a difficult situation, because they may be preyed upon by criminals taking advantage of darkness…

Makhosini Mgitywa, spokesperson - Prasa

We dispute the sum they say we owe them…

Makhosini Mgitywa, spokesperson - Prasa

Listen to the interview int the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


