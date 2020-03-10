Criminals will prey on women and girls if City of Cape Town cut us off – Prasa
I have this surprise every month! I disconnect and then within a few hours, there’s payment!Alwie Lester, Western Cape General Manager – Eskom
Last month - after numerous pleas and ‘final’ warnings fell on deaf ears - Eskom took the drastic decision to cut the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) electricity during peak afternoon rush hour, causing chaos in Cape Town.
Within hours, Prasa paid.
Seemingly inspired by the success of this tactic, the City of Cape Town is threatening to do the same.
Also, read:
-
'It’s unimaginably crazy, but Prasa is replacing worn brake pads with used ones'
-
Prasa owes Cape Town R114 million for electricity.
The City says the rail agency agreed to pay R22 million of its debt on Monday (9 March) but failed to do so.
Prasa, however, says it always intended to pay the R22 million on Sunday (15 March).
The City and Prasa met yesterday to discuss payment, without a favourable outcome.
They will meet again on Thursday.
“Lights being off at our stations would place commuters, especially women and girls, in peril,” warned Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa.
Africa Melane interviewed Mgitywa.
We appreciate that the City is exercising patience… Prasa has serious financial difficulties… informed by years of syphoning money from Prasa through corruption… We’re not unwilling to pay. We’re unable to pay…Makhosini Mgitywa, spokesperson - Prasa
We would like half of our capital expenditure budget converted into an operational budget so that we can pay creditors such as Eskom and the City of Cape Town…Makhosini Mgitywa, spokesperson - Prasa
We are hopeful that the City will appreciate the disruption of service that they can impose on us… will put our commuters in a difficult situation… cutting off lights at stations, placing women, girls and children in a difficult situation, because they may be preyed upon by criminals taking advantage of darkness…Makhosini Mgitywa, spokesperson - Prasa
We dispute the sum they say we owe them…Makhosini Mgitywa, spokesperson - Prasa
Listen to the interview int the audio below.
More from Business
Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings
Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses.Read More
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits?
The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically.Read More
FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse
FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent.Read More
Eskom takes it up a notch, with Stage 4 loadshedding
Eskom's spokesperson answers some questions on The Money Show.Read More
Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking by Matthew Syed
This bestseller examines the power of 'cognitive diversity' - the ability to think differently about the world around us.Read More
Eskom COO defends De Ruyter over claims that he 'handpicked' certain contractors
Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer denies claims that CEO Andre de Ruyter chose and favoured specific service providers for the power utility.Read More
Vodacom agrees to cut data prices by 30% and provide free basic internet
"We decided to, instead of fighting with the Commission, to engage constructively to bring down costs," says CEO Shameel Joosub.Read More
Forward bookings to Cape Town drop by 10% amid covid-19 panic
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says there's been a 10% decrease in forward bookings made to the Mother City between now and May.Read More
Performance of the JSE Top 40 (year-to-date) after Monday’s market violence
Not a single share in the JSE Top 40 was spared the carnage on Monday.Read More
Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe
In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.Read More