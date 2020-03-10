FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse
FirstRand is saying the economy is most certainly in slowdown.
Alan Patrick Pullinger, Chief Executive Officer at Firstrand, is on the line to The Money Show.
We're thankful that in the first half we were able to grow profits. But probably towards the end of our first half, late November into December but then very acutely January, February we started to see what we call a material slowdown in our business. Pretty much across our entire customer base - from retail into commercial all the way into large corporates - for different reasons - but strain is being felt. The economy - we were struggling to grow in the last couple of months but I think again in the last two months the loadshedding has re-emerged and as you heard it's going to be with us some time.Allan Pullinger - FirstRand
I have not got the number at hand but I can tell you about the resilience that we had to put in in keeping ATM networks up, systems running, branches opening and functioning. It's something that the central bank looked at a number of years ago to make sure that the banking system could at least sustain long periods of load shedding at a pretty high stage - but the implications for banks certainly for FirstRand... we have extensive backup systems, generators, number of tankers storage for diesel. We've had to store our own diesel, now recycled diesel - it's an enormous exercise and it does go into the cost of operations. We have the financial resources - but the businesses I worry about are your micro-businesses, SME businesses. When loadshedding happens, often sales stop. When you are barely growing and you lose just five per cent of sales, to be honest, you go from breaking even to a loss.Allan Pullinger - FirstRand
What is clear about coronavirus is the economic consequence - people not going out, flights cancelled, supply chain disruptions. It's going to have an impact.Allan Pullinger - FirstRand
Listen to the interview below
This article first appeared on 702 : FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse
