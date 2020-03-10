Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses.

Grant Bodley, CEO - Dimension Data explains.

What these brands offer and provide to the market and our clients certainly stays intact. As much as we're technology... we're a people company first, we're just talking about one name - effectively bringing all these together under the Dimension Data name. Grant Bodley, CEO - Dimension Data

You talk to our clients, they've always said to us, we know these are Dimension Data-owned companies - we find it quite confusing at times to understand how you're all cobbled together. So for us it is a response to that. Grant Bodley, CEO - Dimension Data

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings