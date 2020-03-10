Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits?

Vodacom is to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April.

Did Vodacom have a choice though, asked The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.

Shameel Joosub, Vodacom's CEO, is on the line.

We could gave gone into a protracted fight. But I think we chose to instead use the opportunity to enter into a social contract with the regulator, the SA people and government, that covered both price cuts and a number of social benefits that we pass onto consumers. Shameel Joosub, CEO - Vodacom

This settles the matter with the competition commission but that does not stop that we continuously need to bring prices down. And I think for that to happen, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, spectrum has to come. Shameel Joosub, CEO - Vodacom

It's targeted to everybody - all customers will benefit. Everybody who buys a monthly data bundle will benefit from the price reductions. Shameel Joosub, CEO - Vodacom

