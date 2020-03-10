Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
News focus: Vodacom to reduce data prices by 30% from April: competition commission #DataMustFall
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Busi Mtabane - Communicator at Right To Know Campaign
Today at 20:25
Traditional healers are getting SABS standards – which recommend shunning GMOs, human body parts
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phephsile Maseko - National Co-Ordinator at Traditional Healers Associatio
Today at 21:05
Motoring with Melinda: 2020 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year COTY competition
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Why do fit people have heart attacks? Are heart attack victims younger than before?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Liesl Zuhlke - at Cardiologist at Red Cross Hospital
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Playing high level sport without spectators
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality. 10 March 2020 1:03 PM
View all Local
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
View all Politics
Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses. 10 March 2020 7:58 PM
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits? The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically. 10 March 2020 7:28 PM
FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent. 10 March 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight... 9 March 2020 4:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about' A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quaranti... 9 March 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi

10 March 2020 4:44 PM
by
Tags:
Home Affairs
City of Cape Town
Refugee crisis
Foreign nationals
Cape Town refugees
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi
repatriation
by-laws
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities.

The Home Affairs Minister made the warning at a Parliamentary briefing on the ongoing impasse between disgruntled foreign nationals and authorities.

Moatsaledi and the Home Affairs committee both agree. It's either they reintegrate or return back to their countries of origin, reports EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze.

The minister and members of the Home Affairs committee are almost unanimous in giving these groups of people an ultimatum: It's let's reintegrate you back into communities or we can facilitate the return back to your country.

Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

The briefing was attended by the City of Cape Town, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), and the United Nations High Commissioner (UNHCR).

Motsoaledi also slammed the City of Cape Town for shifting blame to the Department of Home Affairs.

He lashed out at municipalities, including Tshwane, for failing to enforce their by-laws to deal with the refugee crisis.

RELATED: Stop hiding behind Home Affairs and implement by-laws - Motsoaledi to City of CT

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made it clear that there has been no collaboration... it seems that all the blame is being shifted to Home Affairs.

Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

He criticised the City of Cape Town and the Tshwane municipality for failing to enforce by-laws.

Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has indicated that it will head back to court after police refused to arrest refugees during an operation in the city centre last week.

Listen to the EWN update:


10 March 2020 4:44 PM
by
Tags:
Home Affairs
City of Cape Town
Refugee crisis
Foreign nationals
Cape Town refugees
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi
repatriation
by-laws

More from Local

amber-fillary-free-diver-facebookpng

"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope

10 March 2020 3:29 PM

SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

emfuleni-municipal-cars-seized-Twitter-video-screengrab-Sikonathi-Mantshantsha

[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt

10 March 2020 1:03 PM

Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa law justice courts state capture 123rfjustice 123rflaw 123rf

Is a register for habitual racists what SA needs? William Bird weighs in

10 March 2020 10:27 AM

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a national register for habitual racists will not tackle the roots of racism in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-scold-passenger-for-sneezing-in-taxipng

[VIDEO] Taxi commuter scolds passenger for not covering mouth when sneezing

10 March 2020 10:12 AM

A taxi passenger posted this video 'somewhere in Soweto' highlighting sneezing etiquette and it's been watched over 300,000 times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

SA Health Department: 128 contacts isolated and tested for coronavirus

10 March 2020 8:51 AM

Acting Health DG Dr Anban Pillay test results of the remaining 2 people in the group who returned from Italy expected on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family at home watching TV streaming movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey

10 March 2020 7:18 AM

My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190607 EMS Ambulance crime scene murder Generic 015

Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting

9 March 2020 5:17 PM

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pretoria Tshwane

Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro

9 March 2020 2:28 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150515SpesBona1.jpg

Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools

9 March 2020 2:03 PM

The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stuart-cyle-tour-gold-medalistjpg

Age is only a number, says 87-year-old who bagged gold medal at #CTCycleTour2020

9 March 2020 1:14 PM

Meet Stuart Banner, the 87-year-old who received a gold medal at the Cape Town Cycle Tour for completing 109km under five hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Performance of the JSE Top 40 (year-to-date) after Monday’s market violence

Business

Criminals will prey on women and girls if City of Cape Town cut us off – Prasa

Business

EWN Highlights

EFF to head to ConCourt to appeal CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane

10 March 2020 7:49 PM

Eskom wins appeal bid against Nersa over 2018/19 tariff hike

10 March 2020 6:37 PM

Why the ConCourt case for domestic workers is so important

10 March 2020 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA