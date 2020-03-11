Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds

The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her “fatally flawed” report into the CR17 campaign.

A full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria handed down a scathing judgment on Tuesday, setting aside the report and its remedial actions.

It set aside Mkhwebane’s findings that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament about a R500,000 Bosasa donation to his CR17 campaign.

The court found that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane used the incorrect law in reaching her findings against Ramaphosa, explains legal reporter Franny Rabkin.

The hard-hitting judgement found that Mkhwebanechad no evidence to substantiate her findings in relation to money laundering allegations.

She also demonstrated poor knowledge of the relevant law by referring to the wrong legislation in her report and had no jurisdiction to probe the funding of the CR17 campaign in the first place.

Furthermore, the court ruled that the Public Protector did not properly analyse the facts and evidence before her.

It's widely believed that the scathing court ruling against Mkhwebane could bolster the case for her removal.

The Public Protector's Office will be studying the judgement before deciding on whether or not to appeal it.

It's a very difficult thing to wrap your head around when the Public Protector is making such a serious suggestion against the Head of State that she would rely on an irelevant law. Franny Rabkin, Legal reporter at Mail and Guardian

The one thing that I think is particularly damning is that in certain instances [Mkhwebane] approach the investigation with an open-mind, which goes right to the heart of her Consititional function. Franny Rabkin, Legal reporter at Mail and Guardian

It seems that the President has won the case on every single ground. Franny Rabkin, Legal reporter at Mail and Guardian

