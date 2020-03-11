International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019
How has the gaming industry evolved and what does it look like today?
Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry.
Refilwe Moloto chats to head of innovation at Tencent Africa Tramayne Monaghan, advisor and lawyer in the digital entertainment industry Nick Hall, and African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) co-founder Nicholas Holden about the industry.
RELATED: This sport requires you to run, drive and fight all while remaining seated
Structures have improved over the years with much more activity, based around the digital side with a lot more tournaments, a lot more events coming in.Nicholas Holden, Co-founder - African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL)
Despite the stigma attached to gaming, it has become part of the cultural norm, he adds.
There is a stigma that it's seen as 14-year-old boys in their parents' basement, but your average gamer is a woman between the ages of 25 and 35.Nick Hall, Advisor and lawyer - Digital entertainment industry
The concept of the term gamer is a contested space - but everyone plays games.Nick Hall, Advisor and lawyer - Digital entertainment industry
Last year the international gaming industry was valued at about $130 billion - we make more than film and music combined, doubled.Nick Hall, Advisor and lawyer - Digital entertainment industry
He says only and gambling come in with higher financial value.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Sport
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks
Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke.Read More
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020
The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct.Read More
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes
Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn.Read More
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour
The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race.Read More
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal
The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day.Read More
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020
Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend.Read More
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead
Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China.Read More
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands
The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?
What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More
More from Entertainment
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey
My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year.Read More
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter
Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape.Read More
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie'
'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020.Read More
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children
While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work.Read More
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City'
The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role.Read More
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies
Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week.Read More
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic
Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practice.Read More
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop
OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already.Read More
702's Owen narrowly beats CapeTalk's Matthew, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains
The contest went down to the wire ending not only in sudden death but a final tie-breaker.Read More
[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!'
"There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa". The celebrated soprano talks to Africa Melane ahead of her upcoming visit.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year
Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley.Read More
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value'
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle.Read More
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free
As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.Read More
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks
Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke.Read More
[TUNE IN AFTER 2PM] Airline response to teen sexual harassment claim on flight
Wendy Knowler shares airline response with Pippa Hudson after a mom claimed teen daughter harassed and groped on long-haul flight.Read More
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope
SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness.Read More
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did'
They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions.Read More
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey
My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year.Read More
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight
A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight.Read More
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise
If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.Read More