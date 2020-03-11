Russia declares war on the US shale oil industry
The United States is the world’s largest oil producer.
The industry is built on eye-watering amounts of debt – and Vladimir Putin knows it.
Russia unexpectedly ended its fractious alliance with oil cartel Opec last week when it refused to heed Saudi Arabian calls to cut production to ease the global glut.
The move is partly meant to take market share from US shale oil companies who need higher prices to remain profitable.
Also, read:
-
Oil crashes as Saudi Arabia declares all-out price war to punish Russia
-
Petrol price could fall by R2 per litre in April - market commentator
This is a response to try to cripple the US shale industry… These guys were already in pain. Now we are going to start to see bankruptcies, perhaps widespread...Matt Smith, Director of Commodity Research - ClipperData
On Monday, oil prices plummeted more than 20% after Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to the Opec cartel's failure to agree on production cuts.
For more detail, read “Why Russia and Vladimir Putin are waging an oil war with America”.
More from Business
Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings
Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses.Read More
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits?
The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically.Read More
FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse
FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent.Read More
Eskom takes it up a notch, with Stage 4 loadshedding
Eskom's spokesperson answers some questions on The Money Show.Read More
Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking by Matthew Syed
This bestseller examines the power of 'cognitive diversity' - the ability to think differently about the world around us.Read More
Criminals will prey on women and girls if City of Cape Town cut us off – Prasa
Prasa seemingly only pays when it gets cut. Africa Melane interviews Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa.Read More
Eskom COO defends De Ruyter over claims that he 'handpicked' certain contractors
Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer denies claims that CEO Andre de Ruyter chose and favoured specific service providers for the power utility.Read More
Vodacom agrees to cut data prices by 30% and provide free basic internet
"We decided to, instead of fighting with the Commission, to engage constructively to bring down costs," says CEO Shameel Joosub.Read More
Forward bookings to Cape Town drop by 10% amid covid-19 panic
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says there's been a 10% decrease in forward bookings made to the Mother City between now and May.Read More
Performance of the JSE Top 40 (year-to-date) after Monday’s market violence
Not a single share in the JSE Top 40 was spared the carnage on Monday.Read More