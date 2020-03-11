Russia declares war on the US shale oil industry

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:33
How happy are we as South Africans-the latest Happiness Index gives us the answers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling - Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 10:45
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wesley Doorsamy
Today at 11:05
6 Pocket sized tech devices to help you ward off threats and keep you safe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Technology Editor at Mybroadband
Today at 11:32
We profile Multi-Instrumentalist Reinhardt Buhr
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
Is a register for habitual racists what SA needs? William Bird weighs in Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a national register for habitual racists will not tackle the roots of racism in... 10 March 2020 10:27 AM
View all Local
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
View all Politics
Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses. 10 March 2020 7:58 PM
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits? The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically. 10 March 2020 7:28 PM
FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent. 10 March 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about' A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quaranti... 9 March 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
View all World
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?' Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees. 6 March 2020 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Russia declares war on the US shale oil industry

11 March 2020 10:07 AM
by
Tags:
Russia
OPEC
Oil
Vladimir Putin
Oil prices
oil price war
US shale oil
The United States is the world’s largest oil producer but its industry is built on debt – a weakness Vladimir Putin is exploiting.

The United States is the world’s largest oil producer.

The industry is built on eye-watering amounts of debt – and Vladimir Putin knows it.

Picture credit: www.kremlin.ru

Russia unexpectedly ended its fractious alliance with oil cartel Opec last week when it refused to heed Saudi Arabian calls to cut production to ease the global glut.

The move is partly meant to take market share from US shale oil companies who need higher prices to remain profitable.

Also, read:

This is a response to try to cripple the US shale industry… These guys were already in pain. Now we are going to start to see bankruptcies, perhaps widespread...

Matt Smith, Director of Commodity Research - ClipperData

On Monday, oil prices plummeted more than 20% after Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to the Opec cartel's failure to agree on production cuts.

For more detail, read “Why Russia and Vladimir Putin are waging an oil war with America”.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


11 March 2020 10:07 AM
by
Tags:
Russia
OPEC
Oil
Vladimir Putin
Oil prices
oil price war
US shale oil

More from Business

download-13jpg

Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings

10 March 2020 7:58 PM

Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200218vodagif

Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits?

10 March 2020 7:28 PM

The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hourglass cash money

FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse

10 March 2020 6:52 PM

FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding electricity

Eskom takes it up a notch, with Stage 4 loadshedding

10 March 2020 6:40 PM

Eskom's spokesperson answers some questions on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

47014225-sy475-jpg

Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking by Matthew Syed

10 March 2020 4:55 PM

This bestseller examines the power of 'cognitive diversity' - the ability to think differently about the world around us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail train Kalk Bay Station Cape Town 123rftransport 123rflocal 123rf

Criminals will prey on women and girls if City of Cape Town cut us off – Prasa

10 March 2020 2:25 PM

Prasa seemingly only pays when it gets cut. Africa Melane interviews Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200131andregif

Eskom COO defends De Ruyter over claims that he 'handpicked' certain contractors

10 March 2020 12:32 PM

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer denies claims that CEO Andre de Ruyter chose and favoured specific service providers for the power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

datamustfalljpg

Vodacom agrees to cut data prices by 30% and provide free basic internet

10 March 2020 12:25 PM

"We decided to, instead of fighting with the Commission, to engage constructively to bring down costs," says CEO Shameel Joosub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lions-Head-hiking-cape-town-adventure-tourism-table-mountain-safety-123rf

Forward bookings to Cape Town drop by 10% amid covid-19 panic

10 March 2020 11:51 AM

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says there's been a 10% decrease in forward bookings made to the Mother City between now and May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

retrenched broke businessman 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Performance of the JSE Top 40 (year-to-date) after Monday’s market violence

10 March 2020 9:26 AM

Not a single share in the JSE Top 40 was spared the carnage on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[JUST IN] Western Cape gets its first confirmed case of COVID-19

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Russia declares war on the US shale oil industry

Business

EWN Highlights

Scathing court ruling against Mkhwebane 'could bolster' case for her removal

11 March 2020 9:51 AM

Travelling overseas puts you at risk of contracting COVID-19 - Netcare CEO

11 March 2020 7:32 AM

MPs raise concerns over disregarding of laws, by-laws by CT refugees

11 March 2020 7:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA