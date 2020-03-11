[JUST IN] Western Cape gets its first confirmed case of COVID-19

Six more people tested positive for COVID-19, four of them are in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape.

According to EWN, the Western Cape man diagnosed with the virus had traveled to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey.

BREAKING NEWS: Six new #Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Africa.#CoronavirusInSA. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2020

#Coronavirus Part of the Gauteng group who tested positive is a couple who traveled to Germany. There is also a 57-year old man who traveled to Austria and Italy. The KZN patient had traveled to Portugal. The Western Cape man traveled to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2020

This is a developing story. More to follow.