[JUST IN] Western Cape gets its first confirmed case of COVID-19
Six more people tested positive for COVID-19, four of them are in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape.
According to EWN, the Western Cape man diagnosed with the virus had traveled to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey.
BREAKING NEWS: Six new #Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Africa.#CoronavirusInSA.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2020
#Coronavirus Part of the Gauteng group who tested positive is a couple who traveled to Germany. There is also a 57-year old man who traveled to Austria and Italy. The KZN patient had traveled to Portugal. The Western Cape man traveled to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2020
This is a developing story. More to follow.
