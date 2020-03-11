Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19

Passengers must wash their hands thoroughly before being allowed onto buses.

The government – heralded around the world for its effectiveness – is stepping up its coronavirus Covid-19 preventative measures, despite not having a single case.

SEEN IN KIGALI: To prevent the risk of #Coronavirus outbreak, passengers at the Kigali Bus Park have to wash their hands before getting onto buses.#Rwanda has recorded NO case of the epidemic but the country has stepped up vigilance. pic.twitter.com/tb7cfUNj7K — The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) March 9, 2020

Rwanda’s government has suspended flights to some of the most seriously affected countries while Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente has issued an order urging citizens to avoid shaking hands or hugging.

The country has established a team of experts from a wide range of disciplines to boost its preparedness for the arrival of Covid-19.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about today’s trending stories, including this one about Kigali.

Kigali has a really great recent history of keeping the streets clean… Now they’ve set up handwashing facilities at Kigali’s bus station… Barbara Friedman

New Times Rwanda has uploaded a video – it’s had a million views already – it shows outside in the car park the portable hand washing basins at the Kigali Bus Park with residents making use of them – and they don’t have a single case of Covid-19! Barbara Friedman

It seems to be typical of Rwanda at the moment. Barbara Friedman

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:47 for the bit about Kigali].