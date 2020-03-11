Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19
Passengers must wash their hands thoroughly before being allowed onto buses.
The government – heralded around the world for its effectiveness – is stepping up its coronavirus Covid-19 preventative measures, despite not having a single case.
SEEN IN KIGALI: To prevent the risk of #Coronavirus outbreak, passengers at the Kigali Bus Park have to wash their hands before getting onto buses.#Rwanda has recorded NO case of the epidemic but the country has stepped up vigilance. pic.twitter.com/tb7cfUNj7K— The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) March 9, 2020
Rwanda’s government has suspended flights to some of the most seriously affected countries while Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente has issued an order urging citizens to avoid shaking hands or hugging.
The country has established a team of experts from a wide range of disciplines to boost its preparedness for the arrival of Covid-19.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about today’s trending stories, including this one about Kigali.
Kigali has a really great recent history of keeping the streets clean… Now they’ve set up handwashing facilities at Kigali’s bus station…Barbara Friedman
New Times Rwanda has uploaded a video – it’s had a million views already – it shows outside in the car park the portable hand washing basins at the Kigali Bus Park with residents making use of them – and they don’t have a single case of Covid-19!Barbara Friedman
It seems to be typical of Rwanda at the moment.Barbara Friedman
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:47 for the bit about Kigali].
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient
A disease outbreak team is tracing all the people who came into contact with Western Cape man confirmed to have the coronavirus.Read More
[VIDEO] Taxi commuter scolds passenger for not covering mouth when sneezing
A taxi passenger posted this video 'somewhere in Soweto' highlighting sneezing etiquette and it's been watched over 300,000 times.Read More
SA Health Department: 128 contacts isolated and tested for coronavirus
Acting Health DG Dr Anban Pillay test results of the remaining 2 people in the group who returned from Italy expected on Tuesday.Read More
How COVID-19 is undermining world economic growth on a massive scale
A bloodbath on financial markets worldwide as a result of virus fears.Read More
The rights of employees - how to prepare for Coronavirus in the workplace
The coronavirus has massive implications for employers and employees in South Africa.Read More
Virus fears cause market mayhem, stock carnage
Oil prices and virus fears caused havoc on Monday. Shock-led markets seem to have become the norm.Read More
[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about'
A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quarantine zone.Read More
Four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says that four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
Rand crashes to all-time low against Japanese yen, 4-year low against US dollar
The South African rand is crumbling against just about every major currency.Read More
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise
If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.Read More