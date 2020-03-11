Vodacom data price cut: Competition Commission congratulates CEO on 'leadership'

The South African Competition Commission on Tuesday expressed its delight at reaching a "significant" agreement with Vodacom to reduce the costs of data and promote digital inclusion.

Vodacom will cut its monthly data bundle prices by an average of 30% in April and will also provide free basic internet.

We could gave gone into a protracted fight. But I think we chose to instead use the opportunity to enter into a social contract with the regulator, the South African people and government, that covered both price cuts and a number of social benefits that we pass onto consumers. Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom

Kieno Kammies speaks to Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner of the South African Competition Commission and Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.

Describing the Vodacom chief as a tough negotiator, with a wry laugh Bonakele congratulates Joosub on his pragmatism and leadership:

I don't think it's an easy decision for a company to decide to drop prices to the extent that they have agreed to and also just to see the bigger picture. Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - South African Competition Commission

We could have been involved in litigation for many, many years. Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - South African Competition Commission

Bonakele says this agreement is just the start of more developments that will benefit the consumer.

In the sense that telcos [telecom companies] are quite dynamic and and it's a regulated sector, there is still a lot that's coming, not necessarily from the commission... Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - South African Competition Commission

Shameel Joosub was talking about the need for spectrum to be made available - that is also going to be a game changer. I think we are likely to see prices going further down once that has been done. Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - South African Competition Commission

