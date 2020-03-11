NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the confirmed cases are an indication of the high transmission rate in European countries.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed six more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 13.

Of the six new people who tested positive for covid-19, four of them are in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape.

The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen says South Africa's ability to identify the new cases reflects the country's rapid response system and preparedness to deal with the novel virus.

Prof Cohen says there's no sign indication of any transmission between the patients who had traveled abroad and local residents.

She maintains that there is still no need for South Africans to panic.

The fact that we had identified these 6 [new] cases, all returning travelers. Prof. Cheryl Cohen, Head of Centre for Respiratory Diseases - NCID

It reflects the ability of our system to be able to detect and identify cases in travellers. Prof. Cheryl Cohen, Head of Centre for Respiratory Diseases - NCID

There's quite a lot of transmission in different countries in Europe. It reflects what's going in Europe. Prof. Cheryl Cohen, Head of Centre for Respiratory Diseases - NCID

