[TUNE IN AFTER 2PM] Airline response to teen sexual harassment claim on flight
On Monday a Cape Town mother shared with Pippa Hudson how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight.
Tune in today just after 2pm as consumer journalist Wendy Knowler gives feedback from the airline about claims of a teen's sexual harassment on a long-haul flight. #LunchWithPippaHudson
RELATED: Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight
More from Lifestyle
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year
Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley.Read More
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value'
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle.Read More
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free
As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.Read More
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks
Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke.Read More
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019
Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry.Read More
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope
SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness.Read More
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did'
They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions.Read More
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey
My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year.Read More
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight
A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight.Read More
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise
If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.Read More