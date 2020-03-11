Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks
On Sunday, physiotherapist Najmee Marlie (44) – a member of the Walmers Athletics Club – passed away after completing the Cape Town Cycle tour, reportedly after suffering a heart attack.
There’s a growing perception that heart attacks – once characterised as an "old man's disease" – is increasingly occurring in younger people, even healthy athletes.
Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death around the world.
Heart attacks kill around 200 people in South Africa every day.
Lester Kiewit asked Professor Liesl Zuhlke, a cardiologist at Red Cross Hospital, if the perception is true and, if it is, what people can do to stay healthy.
Elite athletes - James Small and Chester Williams come to mind – these are quite rare… We do know that the age [of having a heart attack] is decreasing… Elite athletes often ignore warning signs…Professor Liesl Zuhlke, cardiologist - Red Cross Hospital
[Relaxing] is as important as exercise… Cigarette smoking is a major culprit… High blood pressure… High cholesterol… High sugar… Use of recreational “party drugs” …Professor Liesl Zuhlke, cardiologist - Red Cross Hospital
Extreme sports… I suggest [if you partake] going for an annual check. If you’re over 38, it’s not a bad idea to have a good health check…Professor Liesl Zuhlke, cardiologist - Red Cross Hospital
A viral illness can affect the heart… one of the reasons why people doing sports collapse and die… Wait until you’re fully recovered before you exercise again.Professor Liesl Zuhlke, cardiologist - Red Cross Hospital
Stress affects cardiovascular health, even more so in women than in men…Professor Liesl Zuhlke, cardiologist - Red Cross Hospital
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Lifestyle
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year
Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley.Read More
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value'
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle.Read More
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free
As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.Read More
[TUNE IN AFTER 2PM] Airline response to teen sexual harassment claim on flight
Wendy Knowler shares airline response with Pippa Hudson after a mom claimed teen daughter harassed and groped on long-haul flight.Read More
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019
Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry.Read More
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope
SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness.Read More
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did'
They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions.Read More
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey
My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year.Read More
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight
A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight.Read More
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise
If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.Read More
More from Opinion
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did'
They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions.Read More
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway
Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue.Read More
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?'
Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees.Read More
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'
"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.Read More
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market
Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.Read More
Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study
Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada.Read More
Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system
The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities.Read More
Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival
The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser.Read More
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it?
Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits).Read More
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence
What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi.Read More
More from Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019
Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry.Read More
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020
The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct.Read More
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes
Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn.Read More
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour
The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race.Read More
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal
The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day.Read More
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020
Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend.Read More
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead
Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China.Read More
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands
The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?
What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More