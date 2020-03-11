COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free

For a number of weeks, concerned South Africans have been worried about their travel plans and the cost of cancelling their trips.

Business Insider SA has compiled a detailed list of the airlines that are now making exceptions in response to the widespread covid-19 outbreak.

In most cases, the concession applies for a limited travel period, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

These are the 12 airlines offering cancellations or changes to bookings due to coronavirus:

United Airlines

British Airways

Qatar Airlines

Emirates

Turkish Airlines

Singapore Airlines

Cathay Pacific

KLM

Virgin Atlantic

Air France

Lufthansa and Swiss Air

Each airline has its own policy associated with the concessions. Find out more on Business Insider SA.