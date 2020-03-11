Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight
The airline's response was disappointing.
A Cape Town woman's 18-year-old daughter was sexually harassed and almost assaulted on an overnight flight last week Tuesday.
An intoxicated passenger in his 50s harassed and groped the young girl in the middle of the night while she slept.
When she complained, the cabin crew moved her to another seat - between two other men. Nothing else was done about the predatory passenger.
RELATED: Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler sent a formal media inquiry to Emirates last week, asking several critical questions about the airline's procedures and staff training.
The spokesperson did not respond to any of the key questions that Knowler put to the airline.
This was all the airline had to say to Wendy Knowler:
"We place the highest priority on the safety and security of our customers and crew; we take all claims of assault very seriously and have stringent protocols in place for our crew to address them. We are deeply concerned to learn about the incident onboard the flight on 3 March, and have launched a full investigation."
Emirates also gave an unsatisfactory response to the mother of the teenage girl who was harassed.
This is what they said to Caroline, the victim's mother:
“Emirates is deeply concerned to learn of the allegations raised by your daughter. It goes without saying that we have launched an internal investigation surrounding the events you describe. The safety and comfort of our passengers and crew members are of paramount importance and we have strict protocols in place to address suchincidents. As she is no longer a minor, we require her consent for us to speak to you about thisincident.”
Caroline says she hopes this story will lead to better public awareness about what can be done in such cases as well as proper training for cabin crew.
RELATED: COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free
Unfortunately, in-flight harassment is not a rare occurrence.
Despite this, Knowler says most cases reveal a lack of training among cabin crews in terms of how to handle on-board complaints of harassment or assault.
They know exactly how to handle passengers who are drunk and disorderly, verbally or physically abusive, but confronted by an allegation of an unwanted sexual advance, they don’t appear to have a set procedure to follow.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to the response and more case studies on ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler:
Every Wednesday, on The Pippa Hudson Show, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.
Got a consumer case you need help resolving?
Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.
More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free
As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.Read More
Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners
Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here.Read More
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air
Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.Read More
Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.Read More
Singapore Airlines refusing to refund SA man's flights amid coronavirus outbreak
A South African man has slammed airlines that refuse to issue penalty-free refunds in destinations hit by the coronavirus outbreak.Read More
Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets.Read More
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts
Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.Read More
The horror of the late Christmas champagne
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week talks about the frustrations online shoppers in South Africa have to deal with.Read More
How to stop a thief from getting his hands on your phone Apps
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on how to safeguard your phone - most importantly - the banking details on your phone apps.Read More
Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings
Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you?Read More