MTN CEO Rob Shuter to step down

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
News focus: Why more MPs need to post their salary slips for transparency
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Belinda Bozzoli - Mp & Professor At Wits at Da
Today at 20:25
Why do South Africans make 'light' of serious issues such as Covid-19?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 21:05
Rondebosch Golf club
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Koni Benson - Post-Doctoral Candidate At The Department Of Historical Studies at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 21:31
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: IN DEFENCE OF LIGHTENING UP & LAUGHTER
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Lisa Sonn
Today at 21:45
Beautiful news: Left in the dumps, this designer upcycled her way out..
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lizl Naude - Founder at Lilly Loompa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campa... 11 March 2020 11:18 AM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Politics
Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight Emirates was asked detailed questions about their protocols following a case of attempted sexual assault on one of their flights l... 11 March 2020 3:23 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
MTN CEO Rob Shuter to step down Shuter has been at the helm of the mobile network behemoth since 2017. He steps down in March 2021. 11 March 2020 2:14 PM
View all Business
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

MTN CEO Rob Shuter to step down

11 March 2020 2:14 PM
by
Tags:
MTN
Nigeria
Iran
Sifiso Dabengwa
Rob Shuter
MTN results
company results
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Shuter has been at the helm of the mobile network behemoth since 2017. He steps down in March 2021.

MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter will step down in March 2021 when his contract ends.

MTN logo on smartphone. Image: 123rf.com

Shuter has been at the helm of Africa’s largest mobile network since 2017 when Sifiso Dabengwa resigned after Nigeria fined MTN $1.7 billion for failing to deactivate unregistered subscribers.

The company announced a 38.9% increase in headline earnings per share (to 468 cents) for 2019.

MTN is restricting all non-essential travel by its employees, including to Covid-19 hotspot Iran where it has almost 45 million subscribers.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


11 March 2020 2:14 PM
by
Tags:
MTN
Nigeria
Iran
Sifiso Dabengwa
Rob Shuter
MTN results
company results
Coronavirus
COVID-19

More from Business

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

11 March 2020 3:23 PM

Emirates was asked detailed questions about their protocols following a case of attempted sexual assault on one of their flights last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value'

11 March 2020 3:21 PM

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vodacom-thjpg

Vodacom data price cut: Competition Commission congratulates CEO on 'leadership'

11 March 2020 12:07 PM

Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says Vodacom's decision avoided what could have turned into years of litigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Russia declares war on the US shale oil industry

11 March 2020 10:07 AM

The United States is the world’s largest oil producer but its industry is built on debt – a weakness Vladimir Putin is exploiting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-13jpg

Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings

10 March 2020 7:58 PM

Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200218vodagif

Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits?

10 March 2020 7:28 PM

The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hourglass cash money

FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse

10 March 2020 6:52 PM

FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding electricity

Eskom takes it up a notch, with Stage 4 loadshedding

10 March 2020 6:40 PM

Eskom's spokesperson answers some questions on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

47014225-sy475-jpg

Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking by Matthew Syed

10 March 2020 4:55 PM

This bestseller examines the power of 'cognitive diversity' - the ability to think differently about the world around us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail train Kalk Bay Station Cape Town 123rftransport 123rflocal 123rf

Criminals will prey on women and girls if City of Cape Town cut us off – Prasa

10 March 2020 2:25 PM

Prasa seemingly only pays when it gets cut. Africa Melane interviews Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Businessman linked to Zuma knew of coming Cabinet reshuffle, Zondo Inquiry hears

11 March 2020 5:30 PM

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

11 March 2020 5:09 PM

Golden Highway accident that claimed 12 lives caused by driver who lost control

11 March 2020 4:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA