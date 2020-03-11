MTN CEO Rob Shuter to step down
MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter will step down in March 2021 when his contract ends.
Shuter has been at the helm of Africa’s largest mobile network since 2017 when Sifiso Dabengwa resigned after Nigeria fined MTN $1.7 billion for failing to deactivate unregistered subscribers.
The company announced a 38.9% increase in headline earnings per share (to 468 cents) for 2019.
MTN is restricting all non-essential travel by its employees, including to Covid-19 hotspot Iran where it has almost 45 million subscribers.
