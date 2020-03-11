Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value'
Every week on a Wednesday, Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.
Hudson puts listeners’ questions about cars to De Siena to answer.
The one kind of question she does not allow is about the book value of a vehicle.
It’s not something Ciro can answer at the drop of a hat and it’s not particularly interesting for anybody else listening.Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk
Nevertheless, De Siena was helpful in this regard.
The TransUnion website… the first valuation is free and it’s R10 thereafter. If your car is younger than five years, it works on your number plate. But it’s also good to have your VIN number - you punch that in. You can get that off on your license disk. It should spit out the appropriate value for you.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Listen to Hudson asking De Siena about vehicle book values in the audio below.
