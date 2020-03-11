Absa eager to put lender back in pole position

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC Fedhasa agrees it should formulate virus advisory ASAP, at John's urging Jeff Rosenberg agrees with John Maytham that another 48 hours to advise local hospitality industry does not translate into 'soon'. 11 March 2020 6:22 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
View all Local
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campa... 11 March 2020 11:18 AM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms. 11 March 2020 8:07 PM
Growthpoint warns current economic climate weighs heavily on its properties. Growthpoint says the macro-economic environment in SA continues to weigh heavily on its properties. 11 March 2020 7:43 PM
Using cat videos to get you to Mars SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company 11 March 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Absa eager to put lender back in pole position

11 March 2020 6:38 PM
by
Tags:
Banking
Daniel Mminele
Absa
growth
Absa group's new CEO is eager to put the lender back in pole position as it reports a three per cent rise in full-year profit.

Absa results were not the best in the banking sector but not the worst either, growing profits by three per cent for the year up to end December.

Daniel Mminele, Absa's CEO, tells The Money Show how the challenges of the new economic environment will be tackled in the coming year.

When I joined and prior to joining, I spoke to the board and got an appreciation of the structure that had been adopted and was comfortable with its basic pillars. What I did say is given that we had been implementing this strategy for two years it may be opportune to look at an implementation review to see whether we've got the results we've been hoping to get, the need for refinements and a bit of refocus but it's not a question of a wholesale review of the strategy.

Daniel Mminele, Absa CEO

At the time the strategy was adopted the kind of macro-landscape that we have to contend with today would not have been part of the planning assumptions. Certainly the growth prospects that we've experienced and the developments in SA had certainly not been of that nature. The operating environment is changing very fast and we need to be aligned.

Daniel Mminele, Absa CEO

Clearly some of the issues that need to be attended to are being attended to with urgency- sorting out issues around SOEs and getting structural reforms going. I don't think our problems are insurmountable and we could not turn the situation around quickly. The kind of macro headwinds that we've been facing, particularly in the second half of 2019, don't make it all too surprising that we've been reporting the figures that we have, but I think that the results that we presented today against that tough background has been quite a resilient performance.

Daniel Mminele, Absa CEO

Listen to the entire sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Absa eager to put lender back in pole position


11 March 2020 6:38 PM
by
Tags:
Banking
Daniel Mminele
Absa
growth

More from Business

insurance-balancejpeg

Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice

11 March 2020 8:07 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

renting letting property tenant landlor 123rfproperty 123rflifestyle 123rf

Growthpoint warns current economic climate weighs heavily on its properties.

11 March 2020 7:43 PM

Growthpoint says the macro-economic environment in SA continues to weigh heavily on its properties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Starlink satellite constellation SpaceX

Using cat videos to get you to Mars

11 March 2020 7:15 PM

SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old person washing hands coronavirus covid19 123rflifestyle 123rf

This is how SA bungled the Spanish flu of 1918 - lessons for the COVID-19 spread

11 March 2020 7:04 PM

Lessons can be learnt from history, they say.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tourist-3189029-1920jpg

WC Fedhasa agrees it should formulate virus advisory ASAP, at John's urging

11 March 2020 6:22 PM

Jeff Rosenberg agrees with John Maytham that another 48 hours to advise local hospitality industry does not translate into 'soon'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

11 March 2020 3:23 PM

Emirates was asked detailed questions about their protocols following a case of attempted sexual assault on one of their flights last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value'

11 March 2020 3:21 PM

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

MTN CEO Rob Shuter to step down

11 March 2020 2:14 PM

Shuter has been at the helm of the mobile network behemoth since 2017. He steps down in March 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vodacom-thjpg

Vodacom data price cut: Competition Commission congratulates CEO on 'leadership'

11 March 2020 12:07 PM

Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says Vodacom's decision avoided what could have turned into years of litigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Russia declares war on the US shale oil industry

11 March 2020 10:07 AM

The United States is the world’s largest oil producer but its industry is built on debt – a weakness Vladimir Putin is exploiting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Sanders says still in White House fight despite Biden surge

11 March 2020 7:47 PM

8 Life Esidimeni patients still missing, claims DA

11 March 2020 7:31 PM

Public Protector Mkhwebane suspends senior official over calls for her to resign

11 March 2020 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA