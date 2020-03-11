Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year
By the end of 2020, all tidal pools run by the City of Cape Town will be cleaned using eco-friendly methods to avoid killing off sea life.
What's led to this is a pilot project spearheaded by freediver Lisa Beasley.
Armed with advice from various experts, the founder of @capetowntidalpools has been experimenting since 2016 with eco-friendly cleaning methods at four False Bay tidal pools - Dalebrook, St James, Kalk Bay and Wooleys.
View this post on Instagram
By the end of 2020, all tidal pools managed by the City of Cape Town will be cleaned using eco-friendly methods – primarily high-pressure hoses and chalk paint. “Across the City we are working towards more environmentally sensitive practises and tidal pools have a wealth of marine biodiversity that resides within them,” said alderman Marian Nieuwoudt, the City’s mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment. The new methods come after a pilot project spearheaded by local free diver @lisambeasley the founder of @capetowntidalpools, which has been experimenting with eco-friendly cleaning methods on four tidal pools along the False Bay coastline – Dalebrook, St James, Kalk Bay and Wooleys – since 2016. Story and photos by @jaycaboz for @bisouthafrica This has been an ongoing passion project for many years now and it is so absolutely exciting and rewarding to see it eventually realized. This would never have been possible without the advice, love and support from friends, the City of Cape Town and an incredibly passionate tidal pools community. Thanks so much: Helen Jordaan @simple_intrigue @helen_walne @renourish_daniela_daines @aani_crab @lindsea_m @hjh_of_rjh @clarelouise_thomas @davidsaulbergman @wildbluevetty @haydn_undersea Maya Pfaff @thebeachco_op @capetownfreediving @2oceansaquarium and so many others. . . . . . . . . #capetown #tidalpools #capetowntidalpools #ecotidalpool #stjamestidalpool #nature #intertidalzone #foreshorelife #naturelover #rockpool #foreshore #seashorephotography #seashorelife#ecology #conservation #photojournalism #photography #streetphotography #documentaryphotography #photooftheday #photojournalist #photographer #documentary
Beasley tells Pippa Hudson how it all started when a group of freedivers were acclimatising themselves for future projects by swimming on both the Atlantic and False Bay sides of Cape Town.
Living across from the St James Tidal Pool at the time, Beasley fell in love with both the pool and its resident creatures as she observed their life cycles.
At the time, she wasn't aware that the City of Cape Town had had a break in the cleaning schedule and the pool had not been attended to for about six months.
We started collecting little bits of plastic and litter we were finding in the pool... Gradually we started to notice more and more animals.Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
Once you start training your eye, things start to pop. One of the most exciting things we saw was a little cuttlefish endemic to South Africa and they were actually laying their eggs... you start to see the little animals forming inside...Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
When the freediver heard the next clean had been scheduled at the St James pool, she was concerned about the future of all its special creatures.
After an investigation and a lot of phone calls, she managed to get the assurance that the pool would not be touched until they could think of a way to clean it with less damage to the life in it.
I really wanted to make sure about that one little pool - I hadn't really considered that this was done at all pools around Cape Town. I contacted the City and I spoke to literally every single person I could got hold of until I got an amazing woman [Helen Jordaan] at the Recreation and Parks Department.Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
Normally, she says, City staff would drain the pool and scrape off whatever creatures were left on the inside of the walls. This would be followed with an application of chlorine or copper sulphate, limewashed onto the surface.
They would have drained the pool which is the first thing they do and the most damaging. All those creatures are marine creatures and they need to live in water.Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
The chemicals also go out into the surrounding environment with the next tide.Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
She notes it is the City's responsibility to keep people safe at the tidal pools, where a buildup of algae could lead to slipping.
Beasley called upon everyone she could in the diving, freediving and marine biologist community and together they stated testing different protocols.
She also got advice from the Two Oceans Aquarium and people who know about keeping the hulls of boats clean
Their combined efforts resulted in the finding that cleaning the pools with high pressure hoses would be the most eco-friendly option.
Beasley set up a crowdfunding page to finance the purchase of the rather expensive piece of equipment.
We've now got this system which we've donated to the City and they decided to give us four pools to test for a year, which landed up close to two years, to see if it is a viable option.Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
It has proved to be a viable options and by the end of the year it's going to get rolled out to all the Cape Town City pools.Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
Find out more on the group's website, Facebook or Instagram page.
Listen to the inspirational chat with Lisa Beasley:
More from Local
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA
More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing.Read More
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe
All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe.Read More
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities.Read More
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope
SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness.Read More
[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt
Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality.Read More
Is a register for habitual racists what SA needs? William Bird weighs in
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a national register for habitual racists will not tackle the roots of racism in SA.Read More
[VIDEO] Taxi commuter scolds passenger for not covering mouth when sneezing
A taxi passenger posted this video 'somewhere in Soweto' highlighting sneezing etiquette and it's been watched over 300,000 times.Read More
SA Health Department: 128 contacts isolated and tested for coronavirus
Acting Health DG Dr Anban Pillay test results of the remaining 2 people in the group who returned from Italy expected on Tuesday.Read More
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey
My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year.Read More
Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value'
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle.Read More
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free
As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.Read More
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks
Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke.Read More
[TUNE IN AFTER 2PM] Airline response to teen sexual harassment claim on flight
Wendy Knowler shares airline response with Pippa Hudson after a mom claimed teen daughter harassed and groped on long-haul flight.Read More
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019
Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry.Read More
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope
SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness.Read More
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did'
They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions.Read More
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey
My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year.Read More
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight
A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight.Read More
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise
If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.Read More