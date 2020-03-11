Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year

By the end of 2020, all tidal pools run by the City of Cape Town will be cleaned using eco-friendly methods to avoid killing off sea life.

What's led to this is a pilot project spearheaded by freediver Lisa Beasley.

Armed with advice from various experts, the founder of @capetowntidalpools has been experimenting since 2016 with eco-friendly cleaning methods at four False Bay tidal pools - Dalebrook, St James, Kalk Bay and Wooleys.

Beasley tells Pippa Hudson how it all started when a group of freedivers were acclimatising themselves for future projects by swimming on both the Atlantic and False Bay sides of Cape Town.

Living across from the St James Tidal Pool at the time, Beasley fell in love with both the pool and its resident creatures as she observed their life cycles.

At the time, she wasn't aware that the City of Cape Town had had a break in the cleaning schedule and the pool had not been attended to for about six months.

We started collecting little bits of plastic and litter we were finding in the pool... Gradually we started to notice more and more animals. Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools

Once you start training your eye, things start to pop. One of the most exciting things we saw was a little cuttlefish endemic to South Africa and they were actually laying their eggs... you start to see the little animals forming inside... Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools

St James Tidal Pool. Image: @capetowntidalpools

When the freediver heard the next clean had been scheduled at the St James pool, she was concerned about the future of all its special creatures.

After an investigation and a lot of phone calls, she managed to get the assurance that the pool would not be touched until they could think of a way to clean it with less damage to the life in it.

I really wanted to make sure about that one little pool - I hadn't really considered that this was done at all pools around Cape Town. I contacted the City and I spoke to literally every single person I could got hold of until I got an amazing woman [Helen Jordaan] at the Recreation and Parks Department. Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools

Normally, she says, City staff would drain the pool and scrape off whatever creatures were left on the inside of the walls. This would be followed with an application of chlorine or copper sulphate, limewashed onto the surface.

They would have drained the pool which is the first thing they do and the most damaging. All those creatures are marine creatures and they need to live in water. Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools

The chemicals also go out into the surrounding environment with the next tide. Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools

She notes it is the City's responsibility to keep people safe at the tidal pools, where a buildup of algae could lead to slipping.

Beasley called upon everyone she could in the diving, freediving and marine biologist community and together they stated testing different protocols.

She also got advice from the Two Oceans Aquarium and people who know about keeping the hulls of boats clean

Their combined efforts resulted in the finding that cleaning the pools with high pressure hoses would be the most eco-friendly option.

Beasley set up a crowdfunding page to finance the purchase of the rather expensive piece of equipment.

We've now got this system which we've donated to the City and they decided to give us four pools to test for a year, which landed up close to two years, to see if it is a viable option. Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools

It has proved to be a viable options and by the end of the year it's going to get rolled out to all the Cape Town City pools. Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools

Find out more on the group's website, Facebook or Instagram page.

Listen to the inspirational chat with Lisa Beasley: