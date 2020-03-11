Growthpoint warns current economic climate weighs heavily on its properties.
Business confidence numbers are out today - at 21 year lows.
This means that companies like the big real estate investment trust Growthpoint is reporting a big jump in offices vacancies, reflecting the mounting gloom that's being felt in the economy.
It's really desperate. You know if you consider business confidence. I've been involved in GrowthPoint in one way or another for almost 20 years. It's fair to say this would be the worst six months that I've seen in all this time.Norbert Sasse, Chief Executive Officer - Growthpoint
I think one thing that people don't often appreciate is just what it takes to run a portfolio operationally. It's a fully operational business - we see the challenges of loadshedding, of generators, of refuelling. In the Waterfront in particular hundreds of generators need to be refuelled daily. It's an operational nightmare.Norbert Sasse, Chief Executive Officer - Growthpoint
I think the only time I've seen vacancy rates worse was in the very early stages of starting to build Growthpoint - probably in early 2000.Norbert Sasse, Chief Executive Officer - Growthpoint
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Growthpoint warns current economic climate weighs heavily on its properties.
More from Business
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice
Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms.Read More
Using cat videos to get you to Mars
SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet companyRead More
This is how SA bungled the Spanish flu of 1918 - lessons for the COVID-19 spread
Lessons can be learnt from history, they say.Read More
Absa eager to put lender back in pole position
Absa group's new CEO is eager to put the lender back in pole position as it reports a three per cent rise in full-year profit.Read More
WC Fedhasa agrees it should formulate virus advisory ASAP, at John's urging
Jeff Rosenberg agrees with John Maytham that another 48 hours to advise local hospitality industry does not translate into 'soon'.Read More
Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight
Emirates was asked detailed questions about their protocols following a case of attempted sexual assault on one of their flights last week.Read More
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value'
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle.Read More
MTN CEO Rob Shuter to step down
Shuter has been at the helm of the mobile network behemoth since 2017. He steps down in March 2021.Read More
Vodacom data price cut: Competition Commission congratulates CEO on 'leadership'
Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says Vodacom's decision avoided what could have turned into years of litigation.Read More
Russia declares war on the US shale oil industry
The United States is the world’s largest oil producer but its industry is built on debt – a weakness Vladimir Putin is exploiting.Read More