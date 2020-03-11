Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC Fedhasa agrees it should formulate virus advisory ASAP, at John's urging Jeff Rosenberg agrees with John Maytham that another 48 hours to advise local hospitality industry does not translate into 'soon'. 11 March 2020 6:22 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
View all Local
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campa... 11 March 2020 11:18 AM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms. 11 March 2020 8:07 PM
Growthpoint warns current economic climate weighs heavily on its properties. Growthpoint says the macro-economic environment in SA continues to weigh heavily on its properties. 11 March 2020 7:43 PM
Using cat videos to get you to Mars SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company 11 March 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice

11 March 2020 8:07 PM
by
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
life insurance
consumer corner
consumer ninja
Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week has a horror story of the life insurance industry.

It involves mostly elderly customers with health issues who have been paying premiums for years - who suddenly got an sms saying ''from the end of March you won't have this cover''.

The message said 'Don't be alarmed'. That was the part that got me! I mean - you've just been paying paying premiums for seven or eight years and you won't be getting them back.

Prime Meridian Direct sold these policies. The most problematic one is Prime Living Cover Growth, sold mainly to older people with health issues who could not get cover anywhere else - life cover and for terminal illnesses.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

There was a three-year waiting period before they could claim for illnesses. Just as those waiting periods were coming to an end, and that cover benefit has grown quite nicely, then the rug gets pulled by Constantia insurance, who was underwriting the policies.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Listen to the entire horror story about the insurance policy and how it panned out, below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice


11 March 2020 8:07 PM
by
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
life insurance
consumer corner
consumer ninja

More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

11 March 2020 3:23 PM

Emirates was asked detailed questions about their protocols following a case of attempted sexual assault on one of their flights last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free

11 March 2020 2:23 PM

As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scam-fraud--

Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners

4 March 2020 7:54 PM

Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

luggage-holiday-travel-suitcase-airport-free-image-pixabay-933487-960-720webp

COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air

4 March 2020 4:29 PM

Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-shopper-laptop-digital-transaction-free-image-pexelsjpg

Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?

26 February 2020 8:26 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

singapore.jpg

Singapore Airlines refusing to refund SA man's flights amid coronavirus outbreak

26 February 2020 4:12 PM

A South African man has slammed airlines that refuse to issue penalty-free refunds in destinations hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-dealership-handshakejpg

Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!

19 February 2020 7:46 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beach-holiday-travel-relaxjpg

Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts

19 February 2020 4:40 PM

Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christmas celebration, champagne

The horror of the late Christmas champagne

12 February 2020 7:52 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week talks about the frustrations online shoppers in South Africa have to deal with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-phone-mobile-device-woman-shocked-laptop-technology

How to stop a thief from getting his hands on your phone Apps

5 February 2020 7:50 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on how to safeguard your phone - most importantly - the banking details on your phone apps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

scam-fraud--

Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners

4 March 2020 7:54 PM

Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-shopper-laptop-digital-transaction-free-image-pexelsjpg

Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?

26 February 2020 8:26 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-dealership-handshakejpg

Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!

19 February 2020 7:46 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181123BlackFriday171

Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans

28 November 2019 3:52 PM

In South Africa, Black Friday has become a spend-fest of epic proportions, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180831-old-mutual-edjpg

We paid before the family arrived with the body – Old Mutual

21 November 2019 9:25 AM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates after a poor family’s desperation to get a claim paid made headlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phone

Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!

14 November 2019 10:55 AM

Did someone steal your phone? Contact your bank without hesitation warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oops mistake

If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily

31 October 2019 1:13 PM

Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visa

Travelling overseas? It’s becoming vital to get 'visa denial insurance'

24 October 2019 1:55 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how to get reimbursed if you can’t travel after a failed visa application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cards

Are 'tap and go' cards safe? Maybe, suggests this case involving Standard Bank

18 October 2019 10:23 AM

Handsfree pickpocketing is a myth, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. But risks remain, suggests a case she took on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Audi

Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question

10 October 2019 2:57 PM

Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Sanders says still in White House fight despite Biden surge

11 March 2020 7:47 PM

8 Life Esidimeni patients still missing, claims DA

11 March 2020 7:31 PM

Public Protector Mkhwebane suspends senior official over calls for her to resign

11 March 2020 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA