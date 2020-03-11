Streaming issues? Report here
WC Fedhasa agrees it should formulate virus advisory ASAP, at John's urging

11 March 2020 6:22 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Fedhasa
hospitality industry
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Jeff Rosenberg agrees with John Maytham that another 48 hours to advise local hospitality industry does not translate into 'soon'.

As the hospitality industry deals with unique concerns in a time of Covid-19, John Maytham asks the industry association Fedhasa (Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa) what advice, if any, it's given to its members so far?

RELATED: [UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient

Fedhasa Cape chairperson Jeff Rosenberg warns against the dissemination of false information, drawing a comparison with the untrue stories that circulated on social media during the peak of the drought in Cape Town.

He says the association has been meeting with the bodies concerned, like Cape Town Tourism.

What we need as an industry is to have a collaboration and a unified voice... What we really need to do is get out with a really good FAQ on what to do in situations like this.

Jeff Rosenberg, Cape chairperson - Fedhasa

With the situation regarding Covid-19 changing on an hour-by-hour basis, says Rosenberg, they wanted to gather as many relevant facts as possible before putting out an advisory to their members.

Stating that this advisory would be ready "very shortly", he gets taken to task by Maytham.

We're going to be sending out very shortly, within the next 48 hours...

Jeff Rosenberg, Cape chairperson - Fedhasa

That's not very shortly Jeff, sorry!

John Maytham, Afternoon Drive host

Fair enough, one's got to get that out a lot sooner and we will endeavour to do that, with relevant questions and answers and suggestions.

Jeff Rosenberg, Cape chairperson - Fedhasa

Listen to the interchange (after a Western Cape man has been confirmed to have the coronavirus):

