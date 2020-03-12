Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'
Members of the South African Parliament earn a minimum R1.1 million annual salary, and each member receives perks such as accommodation, travel expenses and transport for their dependents.
So when former EFF Member of Parliament Godrich Gardee took to social media recently claiming that Members of Parliament were not being paid a living wage, there was a strong reaction.
He slated the homes provided at the parliamentary living precincts such as Acacia Park and Pelican Park and called the salary 'disgusting.'
The hullabaloo about salaries of MPs is misplaced....MPs cannot even afford own kids in universities & their children cannot be considered for NASFAS hence #Bosassa paid for their kids....That salary in @ParliamentofRSA is the most disgusting whilst working far away from home....— Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020
Bozzoli says after seeing the big debate about MPs salaries started by Gardee she felt she needed to weigh in in the interests of transparency.
Gardee resigned from the EFF and then made a lot of statements about how terrible the salaries of MPs were, how he could not afford children's school fees, they lived in appaling houses...so I thought I would show what MPs really do earnBelinda Bozzoli, MP - Democratic Alliance
It should be public knowledge, she insists.
Here is the MP salary slip again. #transparency pic.twitter.com/LqqmPswpnb— Belinda Bozzoli (@belbozz) March 11, 2020
The salary for the average MP - a regular backbencher - is R1.1 million a year, or just over R80,000 per month.
After all the deductions the take-home number is about R49,000 a month.
And that is a lot of money compared with the R3,500 monthly average basic salary of most South Africans.
I think the public has the right to know what we earn. The public pays us and they should know...and they should quite rightly call on us to live up to that salary.Belinda Bozzoli, MP - Democratic Alliance
Business Insider South Africa spoke to parliamentary media relations manager Khuthala Noah who outlined what MPs receive as part of their job.
These include 88 domestic journeys per year, transport to and from South African airports, parling at South African airports, transport of dependents, relocation costs, “tools of trade”, which include mobile phones, tablets, and laptops, equipment, furniture and stationery for MPs’ offices inside the national assembly, personal accident insurance, accommodation at the parliamentary villages in Cape Town at nominal rentals, and daily transport to and from the villages to Parliament.
More from Politics
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA
More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing.Read More
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds
The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campaign.Read More
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court
Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign.Read More
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro
Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt
80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November.Read More
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector
Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court.Read More
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'
"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.Read More
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela.Read More
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse.Read More
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration
The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action.Read More