Politics

Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'

12 March 2020 8:48 AM
by
Tags:
EFF
DA
Godrich Gardee
Belinda Bozzoli
MP
SA MP
DA MP Belinda Bozzoli decided to post these details after former EFF MP Godrich Gardee slated the salary as 'disgusting.'

Members of the South African Parliament earn a minimum R1.1 million annual salary, and each member receives perks such as accommodation, travel expenses and transport for their dependents.

So when former EFF Member of Parliament Godrich Gardee took to social media recently claiming that Members of Parliament were not being paid a living wage, there was a strong reaction.

He slated the homes provided at the parliamentary living precincts such as Acacia Park and Pelican Park and called the salary 'disgusting.'

Bozzoli says after seeing the big debate about MPs salaries started by Gardee she felt she needed to weigh in in the interests of transparency.

Gardee resigned from the EFF and then made a lot of statements about how terrible the salaries of MPs were, how he could not afford children's school fees, they lived in appaling houses...so I thought I would show what MPs really do earn

Belinda Bozzoli, MP - Democratic Alliance

It should be public knowledge, she insists.

The salary for the average MP - a regular backbencher - is R1.1 million a year, or just over R80,000 per month.

After all the deductions the take-home number is about R49,000 a month.

And that is a lot of money compared with the R3,500 monthly average basic salary of most South Africans.

I think the public has the right to know what we earn. The public pays us and they should know...and they should quite rightly call on us to live up to that salary.

Belinda Bozzoli, MP - Democratic Alliance

Listen to Belinda Bozzoli below:

Business Insider South Africa spoke to parliamentary media relations manager Khuthala Noah who outlined what MPs receive as part of their job.

These include 88 domestic journeys per year, transport to and from South African airports, parling at South African airports, transport of dependents, relocation costs, “tools of trade”, which include mobile phones, tablets, and laptops, equipment, furniture and stationery for MPs’ offices inside the national assembly, personal accident insurance, accommodation at the parliamentary villages in Cape Town at nominal rentals, and daily transport to and from the villages to Parliament.
































