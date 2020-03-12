Local Chinese spot says customers are hard to come by amid Covid-19 fears

The Chinese restaurant is struggling as coronavirus panic keeps customers away.

On Tuesday, Cape Town resident Robin Dyers posted a picture to Facebook of the note that came with his Mr Chan takeout order.

The touching note expressed appreciation to customers that still ordered from the restaurant, despite growing panic and prejudice facing the Chinese community.

Last month, EWN spoke to the Chinese community in Joburg who had shared how the outbreak had affected their businesses and sparked racial stereotypes

Mr Chan is a Chinese restaurant located in the busy hub of Sea Point that does both takeaways meals and sit-down, casual dining.

On Wednesday, Dyers also posted a picture of him dining at Empire Asia Restaurant in Sea Point, lamenting the racism facing the Asian community.