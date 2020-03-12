'Business rescue of SOEs will occur more often. We need to learn fast!'

SAA’s business rescue practitioners are engaging with employees about job cuts.

Unions say they will go to court to protect their members’ jobs.

The state-owned airline has made losses of about R26 billion in the past six years; it has been kept aloft by longsuffering taxpayers.

Image credit: Christopher Griner (https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/)

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Advocate Sello Alcock, an experienced business rescue practitioner who was part of the Edcon business rescue plan.

They spoke about the unions’ waning power to oppose retrenchments now that SAA and the government have lost control over the situation.

As far as the law stands, they’ve handed over these powers to the business practitioners… Ultimately, they’re going to do as they see fit… Advocate Sello Alcock, business rescue practitioner

Legislation allows for redeploying employees… Advocate Sello Alcock, business rescue practitioner

I have seen what Solidarity has said… they said, ‘Shouldn’t we be having these discussions once you have a plan in place?’… I think that’s valid to a degree… Advocate Sello Alcock, business rescue practitioner

We are in unchartered territory… The business practitioners appointed a spokesperson… They realise there’s a public interest here that needs a proper communications strategy… Advocate Sello Alcock, business rescue practitioner

Certainly, a case study for business rescues in the state-owned entity space. They will occur more often... I’m not sure it’s necessarily the right way to go for an SOE… We’re going to have to learn quite quickly! Advocate Sello Alcock, business rescue practitioner

Listen to the interview in the audio below.