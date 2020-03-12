[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths is a breath of fresh air
The choir posted that there are already many dangerous myths and misunderstandings about the Coronavirus Covid-19 and they wish to assist by sharing a short video explaining some basic guidelines.
After posting the video they posted a second one with added subtitles "for our friends who are not fluent in isiZulu!"
Watch the video below:
We have added subtitles for our friends who are not fluent in isiZulu! https://t.co/qew1xr4S8Z pic.twitter.com/bwgLSp8fR1— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) March 11, 2020
For this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire listen below:
