[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths is a breath of fresh air

12 March 2020 9:54 AM
by
Tags:
Ndlovu Youth Choir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
The youth choir took to social media with a video encouraging people to wash hands and foot bump rather than shake hands.

The choir posted that there are already many dangerous myths and misunderstandings about the Coronavirus Covid-19 and they wish to assist by sharing a short video explaining some basic guidelines.

After posting the video they posted a second one with added subtitles "for our friends who are not fluent in isiZulu!"

Watch the video below:

For this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire listen below:


